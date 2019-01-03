Michael B. Jordan is kicking of 2019 on a very fashionable foot. The stylish star has been named the first face of the Coach men’s label and fronts the brand’s new Spring 2019 campaign. The best part? PEOPLE has a behind-the-scenes look at his campaign.

“I’m proud to be the face of Coach men’s,” Jordan said in a release.

“I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values,” he added. “I’m honored to be a part of Stuart’s vision and creative process.”

Courtesy Coach

For the campaign shot by photographer Craig McDean, the Black Panther actor, 31, channels the rugged Coach aesthetic in a series of images set backstage at a carnival against a sunlit desert landscape as the backdrop.

Courtesy Coach

Jordan models multiple pieces of Coach outerwear — including a colorblock shearling jacket, blue leather moto and patchwork bomber — along with multiple of new bags as he poses in front of an old school vintage car.

Courtesy Coach

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years,” Stuart Vevers, Coach Creative Director, said. “He has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level.”

Jordan joins Selena Gomez, who’s worked with Coach since 2016, as the newest member of the fashion houses’ family.