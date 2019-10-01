Michael B. Jordan Is Now a Fashion Designer: See His Debut Unisex Collection with Coach!

Michael B. Jordan is the first global face of Coach Menswear, and he’s launching a Naruto-themed capsule collection to kick off the partnership.

The actor, producer and budding style icon, 32, is making his fashion design debut with a unisex line of ready-to-wear, footwear and bags, inspired by the popular anime TV series, as well as his community and cultural influences.

Available today in store and at coach.com, the collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, shoes, backpacks, jackets and a luxurious shearling coat — pieces Jordan says he “could see my friends, family and fans wearing with pride.”

“As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront,” the Creed star said in a press release. “Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations. I’m grateful to [Coach Creative Director] Stuart [Vevers] and Coach for providing me with the opportunity and expertise to execute a collection I’m extremely proud of.”

With prices ranging from $95 to $2500, Jordan’s collection reflects his own style: high fashion meets high function. The actor chose innovated designs, like removable sleeves, utility packs, hybrid sneakers and imagery of Naruto characters, for his first collection.

To promote the clothing and accessories launch (created in partnership with San Francisco-based VIZ Media), Jordan worked closely with Black Panther alum Rachel Morrison on a hero film set in Tokyo, which “moves between moments of modern-day grit and magical realism, placing an emphasis on the power of connection,” according to a press release.

In PEOPLE exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, Jordan can be seen shooting in a bamboo forest and under Tokyo’s neon street lights.

“Working with Mike is always a great experience,” Vevers said. “He’s a great collaborator because he always puts his heart and soul into everything he does, and because he brought something authentic and personal to the collection.”

In July, Jordan starred in Coach’s Fall 2019 campaign opposite grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi.

The campaign allowed the pair to “share the spirit of New York City, inspiring 21st Century dreamers everywhere to believe in themselves and life’s infinite possibilities” in a “spontaneous, real and free-spirited” way, according to a press release.

And Jordan and Shahidi aren’t the only Hollywood A-listers to collaborate with the American luxury fashion company.

Last year, Selena Gomez announced her second Coach capsule collection of “ultra-feminine” handbags, accessories and ready-to-wear pieces, like silk slips, plush sweaters, and retro-inspired hoodies, after being named the brand’s spokesperson in 2016.

For her second campaign, the singer and actress teamed up with the same photographer as her first: Steven Meisel. The Spring 2018 ads highlighted Coach’s handbag line and celebrated New York City. “[Coach] creative director Stuart Vevers makes New York feel like a town, a real community,” Gomez said in the press release. “It just feels like this is where the brand really lives.”

“The Coach girl is real—she’s riding the subway or, this season, hanging out in her cool NYC apartment,” Vevers said at the time. “Steven Meisel’s photography brings a layer of magic to those seemingly everyday situations. Whilst Selena has a warmth that’s special—there is also an authenticity and realness to her that brings the campaign to life.”