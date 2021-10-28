Michael B. Jordan Taps Friend and Artist Blue the Great to Collaborate on New Coach Collection

This collaboration "is the perfect example of building with your friends and turning that personal relationship into business in a successful way," Jordan tells PEOPLE exclusively

Michael B Jordan's latest project is the product of friendship and artistic collaboration.

On Thursday, Coach launched a capsule line designed in partnership with the actor and global brand ambassador, 34, and his friend, Los Angeles-based artist and painter Blue the Great.

Entitled "Blue the Great: The Art of Collaboration," the all-gender ready-to-wear collection of footwear, bags and accessories is inspired Jordan's personal approach to style and Blue's contemporary approach to art. The sportswear and streetwear pieces feature Coach's heritage branding, as well as Blue's signature mummy-wrapped designs.

Michael B Jordan X Coach Campaign Credit: Shaniqwa Jarvis

"Blue and I have mutual friends. I've always been a fan of his artwork, but I got an opportunity to meet him 6 or 7 years ago. We've always wanted to support one another," the Black Panther star tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I've been lucky to buy a couple pieces from him. I have the mummified African flag piece that he did. I am extremely proud of that one. I have that one at the house."

Michael B Jordan X Coach Campaign Credit: Shaniqwa Jarvis

"His artwork reflects the times. Things he's personally gone through. It's such an emotional and powerful medium to paint your feelings and get that out on canvas and have other people interpret that," Jordan says of his friend. "Other people are projecting their experiences on that artwork too, what they see and what they feel from it too. I think he's extremely talented. To be able to work with an artist like this is a blessing."

The "Blue the Great: The Art of Collaboration" campaign — photographed by frequent Coach collaborator Shaniqwa Jarvis — stars Jordan, Blue, beauty and lifestyle influencers Khat and Frank Brim and artists Lindsay Dawn and Tori Kirihara. Shot in an art gallery, the campaign captures the spirit of friendship, collaboration and authentic connection.

Michael B Jordan X Coach Campaign Credit: Shaniqwa Jarvis

"This collaboration, taking [Blue's] artwork and the fashion pieces together, is the perfect example of building with your friends and turning that personal relationship into business in a successful way. What it looks like when it's done the right way," Jordan says.