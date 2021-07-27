Michael B. Jordan Is a Self-Proclaimed 'Sweater Weather Guy': 'It Takes Me Back to My East Coast Roots!'

Michael B. Jordan may be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but his personal style still very much reflects his New Jersey upbringing.

Speaking with PEOPLE on the way to the set of the Coach Fall 2021 campaign photo shoot, the reigning Sexiest Man Alive says that he never passes on an opportunity to add layers to his look.

"I'm a sweater weather guy, so jackets are my favorite because I love layering up," he says. "I'm from the east coast, so whenever I could throw on a couple layers, I jump at the opportunity. Living in LA, we don't get too many of those."

He adds, "It takes me back to my East Coast roots! I just feel comfortable. It's nice and snug...and they fit really well, especially since I started working out. I'll throw on a nice turtleneck and it just fits right."

Jordan has partnered with Coach for its latest seasonal campaign — alongside Jennifer Lopez, Kōki, and Jeremy Lin — spotlighting the moments of unexpected joy that are only possible when friends and communities come together.

He became Coach's first global menswear ambassador in 2019. Since then, he says he's taken something away from each of his collaborations with the brand.

"You spend so much time working closely with certain brands, and you adapt some of the best qualities. Then you can take that to your repertoire," he explains. "[Because of Coach], I've started to look at jackets with a certain eye. Find the styles and sizes that you fit, and then start to collect different jackets that fit in that wheelhouse."

As an actor, Jordan tells PEOPLE he's used to being styled by professionals. Learning from each of them, he says he began to fully develop his own sense of style "a few years ago."

He tends to be in one of three modes: work mode, relaxation mode and red carpet mode — the latter of which is where he most expresses himself.

"I change into other people's clothes for a living," he says. "When I get on set first thing in the morning, I'm taking my clothes off and I'm putting on my wardrobe. At night, I'm taking the wardrobe off and putting on my clothes just to go back home. So I think a lot of times, [I dress] for comfort."

On the red carpet, the Without Remorse actor has taken risks with a number of fashion forward looks, like the watercolored cross-body Louis Vuitton bib he wore to the Screen Actors Guild awards in 2019. "When I started going out more and doing [more] events, I found those opportunities to be a little bit more expressive," he explains.

That even goes for looks that tend to be a bit more traditional, like "the Fahrenheit 451 Cannes premiere," he tells PEOPLE. "It was a tux that I had on there that I would probably say is one of my favorite looks of all time."

Off the carpet though, the Creed III director still enjoys keeping things comfortable. In fact, he says his most prized pieces of clothing are his collection of hoodies.