Michael B. Jordan showed off his smooth style on Wednesday at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actor, who played Killmonger in the first installment of the Marvel franchise, stepped out on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the launch of writer/director Ryan Coogler's long-awaited Marvel sequel.

Dressed in a slick, yellow jacket and matching wide-legged trousers, PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was a standout among a sea of eye-catching looks. He paired the outfit with a white tank, black shoes, and accessorized his look with a gold chain necklace and yellow gold Vacheron Constantin watch.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Along with Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Michaela Cole, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira shined on the star-studded night.

Nyong'o, who reprised her role as Nakia in the film, steamed it up in a gleaming white two-piece dress with flattering cut-outs down the mermaid-cut skirt. The 39-year-old Oscar winner highlighted her ensemble with a crown of shells in her hair.

Bassett, 64, stopped the show in her purple jewel-toned stand-out frock with layers of ruffles and pleats. Back again as Ramonda, Bassett wore strappy, peep-toe sandals to match her shimmering gown.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Amy Sussman/WireImage R: Caption . PHOTO: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Also in a look made of reflective purple was Gurira, known as Okoye in the film. Her dress had two sleeves made of oversized ruffles and an A-line, pleaded skirt. The Walking Dead alum, 44, matched her outfit in purple pumps.

Wright, 28, appeared to honor the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman with her premiere attire. The Guyanese-British actress, who returns as Shuri, wore a black suit with a bedazzled harness similar to the one Boseman wore to the 2018 Oscars.

And Cole, new to the franchise this year, channeled her character's warrior past with a sequin hooded look that paired with a strapless dress of the same fabric. The 35-year-old added sheer black gloves and carried a black purse with a long rope handle and a long tassel that dragged alongside her dress's train.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney R: Caption . PHOTO: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Although Killmonger died in the first installment of Black Panther, rumors have been swirling Jordan's part might be returning for the new film.

"That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons," he told PEOPLE last January of a possible return to the franchise.

"[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating," he added of the death of Boseman, who tragically lost his life to colon cancer in 2020 at 43 years old. "But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there," the Santa Ana, Calif. native said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of the premiere, Nyong'o addressed the decision not to recast beloved Boseman's role of King T'Challa, telling The Hollywood Reporter she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed.

"That is not the death of the Black Panther, that's the whole point," she said. "It's laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies."

She added, admitting that while she realizes "there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast," she doesn't "have the patience."

"I don't have the presence of mind, or I don't have the objectivity to argue with that," Nyong'o told THR. "I don't. I'm very biased."