Michael B. Jordan Says He Apologized to His Mom for His Steamy Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Even Michael B. Jordan has to answer to his mother.

The star and director of Creed III got candid with ET about his steamy Calvin Klein campaign on the premiere red carpet Monday night.

When asked what it was like to see himself in next to nothing as part of the underwear brand's iconic campaign spot, the actor said, "I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here.'" He hilariously continued, "My business all out in the streets — literally."

PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

The superstar detailed how proud he was, though, not only about starring in the campaign but seeing the rest of his cast members also achieving great things.

"This was, like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great," he gushed. "And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time."

The other actor having a moment is his co-star Jonathan Majors, who plays Jordan's character's long-time friend with whom he has to face in the boxing ring.

During the interview with ET, Jordan praised Majors for his cover shoot for Ebony magazine, which saw the actor nearly as naked as the Black Panther star. Jordan joked with the reporter that he couldn't be the only one naked on the streets.

Jordan's Calvin Klein campaign was shot by the legendary photographers Mert & Marcus and is the first time the star has ever worked with the brand.

The photo collection is in the underwear icon's signature black and white color scheme and saw PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive alum in a variety of the brand's Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear, though it's safe to say the clothes took on a supporting role in the campaign.

Jordan's Calvin Klein campaign images can be seen "in the streets" on the brand's billboards in New York and Los Angeles.