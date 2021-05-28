The celebrity couple shared snaps of their night out wearing coordinating looks as Lori Harvey called her boyfriend the "love of her life"

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Show Off Their Chic Couple's Style in Fendi and Tom Ford Outfits

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are back at it!

On Thursday, the couple shared photos on their respective Instagram stories of their most recent couple's coordinating looks.

Jordan, 34, first posted the photo, in which he rocks a half black, half beige Fendi blazer and pants set, locking arms with Harvey and captioning the shot, "Lori Harvey and her boyfriend,"

Meanwhile, Harvey, 24, reposted her boyfriend's photo, writing, "LOML🤤😍," an acronym for "love of my life." The model matched Jordan's color scheme wearing a black and white floral top and leopard print pants sporting the Tom Ford logo.

The couple's stylist, Jason Bolden, also shared a photo of the pair with the caption, "When Ur Fresh Matches👌🏾💥 TOM FORD 🙋🏽‍♀️ X FENDI 🙋🏾‍♂️💥👌🏾." He then revealed in his Instagram story that Harvey's outfit was from Tom Ford's Spring 2021 collection.

The couple, who made their relationship social media official in January, doesn't shy away from giving a peek at their hot date nights. Earlier this month, the couple shared glam shots from their impromptu photoshoot while celebrating the premiere for Jordan's latest film, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. The two looked sexy chic in ensembles by Prada.

Of their relationship, a source told PEOPLE in February, "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart."

Jordan, PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, is preparing for Creed III, where he'll make his directorial debut while reviving his starring role as Adonis Creed.