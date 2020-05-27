Miami Plastic Surgeon Offering Drive-Thru Botox as Florida Lifts Coronavirus Restrictions

Businesses across the country are slowly starting to reopen after being locked down for weeks in an effort to curb the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many Americans are eager to get back to a more normal way of life, and for some, that even means making a trip to their plastic surgeon to get injected with wrinkle-reducing Botox.

Florida has been one of the first states in the nation to begin lifting restrictions on non-essential businesses, and so when Miami-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, known as Dr. Miami, was considering the best way to see his patients, he decided to take his practice to the street.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Starting in late May, Dr. Salzhauer began booking drive-thru appointments outside of his Bal Harbour office to administer Botox — all in a matter of a few minutes.

?s=20

"Just wear a mask, put your head out the car window," Dr. Salzhauer told Miami New Times. "Pull right on up. Five minutes. Boom, boom, Botox, and they're on their way."

After he began doing injections, Dr. Salzhauer posted some patient testimonials to his Twitter. "You're the eighth person on the planet to get Botox in a car. How do you feel?" he asked one woman who was icing her forehead after getting injected.

"Great. It was amazing. I loved it and it was painless. It was my first time," the patient replied.

?s=20

According to Dr. Salzhauer's website, one drive-thru Botox session costs $300 and if a customer purchases two sessions at once for $600, they get a third for free. He currently doesn't offer any other injectables or procedures in the drive-thru setting other than Botox.

Once they select a time and date for their appointment, the patient must fill out a health history form to ensure they are not currently exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Salzhauer told Miami New Times, "The demand hasn't stopped."