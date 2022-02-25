The Comfy Italian-Made Clogs That Always Sell Out Are on Sale — for PEOPLE Readers Only
There's something to be said about a shoe that sells out at unbelievable speeds. With millions of footwear options out there, the fact that the internet scoops up one particular style so quickly that it goes out of stock in a mere 48 hours is fascinating. That's what happened with M.Gemi's best-selling Greta Clog, which is now back in stock and on sale for PEOPLE readers only.
M.Gemi is an Italian-made shoe brand with fashion-forward footwear that fuses classic craftsmanship techniques and luxurious materials with timeless silhouettes — and the Greta clog encompasses this to a T. Far from the clunky shoes your mom might have worn while gardening, these have a (padded!) genuine Italian suede leather upper and a lightweight wood sole complete with an EVA bottom and a cushioned insole that provides ample support. They also have stylish metal stud detailing, and they can be worn for everything from date nights to Sunday brunches.
The popular Italian clog usually goes for $278 a pop, which actually isn't that much for a shoe that's handmade in Tuscany. But right now, you can grab a pair for 30 percent off with our exclusive code, PEOPLE30. That brings the price of the forever shoe down to $195 — and the cost per wear down to pennies.
In their reviews, so many customers call out how comfy the clogs are. "Very well made, comfortable, and true to size," wrote one shopper, while another said, "Can wear all day with no discomfort and they require no break in."
M.Gemi has also amassed quite the following in Hollywood: According to the brand, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, Diane Kruger, and Eiza Gonzalez are all fans of its luxe Italian shoes. Plus, clogs are very much back in style, and they're an especially great closet pick as the weather warms up. Just maybe don't wear them for gardening — they're just too nice for that.
Shop the fan-favorite clog while it's 30 percent off for PEOPLE readers only. Our exclusive promo code expires on March 3, but there's no guarantee your favorite color will be around that long.
