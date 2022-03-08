More Than 9,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Flattering Swimsuit a Perfect Rating — and It's Nearly 50% Off
Shopping for a swimsuit can feel like a nightmare sometimes. Every woman's body is totally different, and bathing suits aren't often made with all shapes and sizes in mind. However, Amazon shoppers seem to have found a hidden gem — as they often do — that's flattering on all body types, according to their rave reviews. And luckily for you, it happens to be on sale for nearly 50 percent off right now.
This one-piece swimsuit from Meyeeka normally costs $50, but right now, multiple colors are marked down by 46 percent, making it just $27. Unlike traditional one-piece swimsuits that offer full coverage, this one features sexy cutouts in both the front and back so that at first glance, it almost looks like two pieces. But don't worry: It's not super revealing like the teeny tiny bikinis the Kardashians are always posing in. No, this one-piece swimsuit includes a scoop neck top, removable pads, and a high-waisted bottom that shoppers call "super secure."
Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Army Green, $26.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com
Available in 27 colors ranging from neon pink to cool teal and patterns like animal prints and tropical leaves, this bathing suit is suitable for a variety of tastes — and the customer reviews prove its widespread appeal. More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers (of a variety of sizes) have given this one-piece swimsuit a perfect rating, claiming that it "feels expensive" and is "so nicely made for the price." Multiple shoppers say they've received "so many compliments" when wearing this suit too, and they love that the straps are adjustable for a customized fit. "The high cuts on the hips and coverage of the lower stomach is so flattering," one reviewer wrote.
Plus, it's Amazon's top choice for a "cheeky bathing suit." But don't get it twisted — even women who say they have "big booties" claim that the suit "won't budge" on their backside, which is a common and frustrating issue with bathing suits. One customer points out, "It's sexy but classy, providing coverage in all the right areas." Women with large cup sizes say they love "showing some underboob" with this suit, too.
Spring break and summer are both approaching quickly, so get ahead of the swimsuit shopping rush and snag this highly-rated pick while it's still on sale. Find more colors and patterns of the one-piece swimsuit below.
Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Rosy, $26.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com
Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Light Blue, $26.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com
Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in White, $26.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com
Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Blue Polka Dots, $26.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com
- More Than 9,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Flattering Swimsuit a Perfect Rating — and It's Nearly 50% Off
- This Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for Under $150, and Amazon Shoppers Are Shocked by How Much It Picks Up
- Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These Seasonally Versatile Sweatpants in Several Colors — and They're on Sale for $12
- This Steam Mop 'Blasts' Away Dirt, According to Shoppers, and It's 41% Off Right Now