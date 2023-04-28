Blake Lively Confirms She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala: 'I Will Be Watching'

The Simple Favor actress, who has long been a staple on the Met Gala red carpet, confirmed Thursday to reporters including PEOPLE that she would not be attending this year's event

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

and Hedy Phillips
Published on April 28, 2023
Blake Lively attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Blake Lively. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

The show will have to go on without Blake Lively.

On Thursday during the grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue in New York City, the It Ends with Us actress said she would not be attending the 2023 Met Gala.

"You will not," Lively, 35, told reporters including PEOPLE when asked on the red carpet whether fans would see her at the annual biggest night in fashion. "But I will be watching."

After being complimented the star on her 2022 ensemble, she said, "Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

For Thursday's event, Lively wore a leather-like brown belted midi dress with a plunging neckline, accessorizing in strappy coordinating heels. She paired the look with several pieces of chunky gold jewelry, with her hair worn loose in voluminous curls.

Blake Lively Met Gala Looks
Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years. Andrew H. Walker/Getty, Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty, Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Lively has been a staple at the Met Gala since 2008, appearing most years — often alongside her husband since 2012, Ryan Reynolds. In fact, 2014's event marked their first-ever red-carpet appearance as a couple.

Over the years, the Simple Favor actress has donned looks from a variety of high-end designer labels, including Versace, Chanel, Gucci, Burberry and more.

Last year, Lively looked absolutely regal as she posed alongside Reynolds, 46, where they both served as co-chairs alongside Oscar winner Regina King and Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda.

While Reynolds rocked a velvet tux, Lively wore a crown, opera gloves and drop earrings paired with an extravagant Atelier Versace gown. She later wowed with a quick costume change as her bow transformed into a long blue train.

Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the 2023 Met Gala theme honors the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

Lively made her return to the red carpet earlier this week for the first time following the birth of her fourth child with Reynolds. The two also share daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the Gossip Girl alum thanked her glam squad for helping her make her return to the red carpet at the Barnard College Annual Gala in N.Y.C. the previous day.

"@jennifer_yepez & @cgonzalezbeauty making me feel like human Facetune," Lively wrote alongside a snap of herself wearing nothing but a towel, but with full makeup and her curly hair swept up in a half-up, half-down style.

For the event, the actress paired her off-the-shoulder floral Carolina Herrera tea-length dress with a neon-pink and yellow Sergio Hudson trench and matching Manolo Blahnik pink heels.

"If I keep taking photos in these clothes it will no longer be an outfit but an actual Transformer," Lively joked alongside a pic of the full look and added, "I'm just so proud I left the house."

