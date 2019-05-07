MetGala Twitter Did Not Disappoint: Laugh Out Loud at the Funniest Fashion Tweets of the Night

When it’s fashion’s biggest night of the year and the theme is “camp,” even the most hopeful fashion fans know a few of their favorite celebrities have a good chance of missing the mark. #MetGala Twitter took charge of the night, saying exactly what everyone was thinking and firing off hilarious tweets as each celebrity strutted down the pink carpet.

Only the Internet could truly capture the craziness that is the Met Gala:

When you expect at least one celeb to take the theme literally

I have arrived pic.twitter.com/zPHlRCTttZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2019

When theater kids from around the world can sympathize

That annoying theater kid that got the part of Hamlet over you #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FXnY0hGdrN — Jennifer Matthew (@JennyMatthew_) May 7, 2019

When someone brings childhood reading list nostalgia realness

JANELLE MONAE HAS CAPS FOR SALE #metgala pic.twitter.com/e8CQ9Lt7sM — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) May 7, 2019

When in doubt, the Internet will call you out

When the Jenner sisters inspire late-night cravings

When you’re warned about bringing your A game

Me judging your met gala tweets pic.twitter.com/60aYaC1Vft — Sam Hine (@samuelhine) May 7, 2019

When it’s cloudy with a chance of SHADE