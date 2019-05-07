MetGala Twitter Did Not Disappoint: Laugh Out Loud at the Funniest Fashion Tweets of the Night

Nothing is off limits when it comes to Twitter
When it’s fashion’s biggest night of the year and the theme is “camp,” even the most hopeful fashion fans know a few of their favorite celebrities have a good chance of missing the mark. #MetGala Twitter took charge of the night, saying exactly what everyone was thinking and firing off hilarious tweets as each celebrity strutted down the pink carpet.
Only the Internet could truly capture the craziness that is the Met Gala:
When you expect at least one celeb to take the theme literally
When theater kids from around the world can sympathize
When someone brings childhood reading list nostalgia realness
When in doubt, the Internet will call you out
When the Jenner sisters inspire late-night cravings
When you’re warned about bringing your A game
When it’s cloudy with a chance of SHADE