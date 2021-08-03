Met Gala to Require Attendees to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 and Wear Masks

The decision comes amid New York City’s vaccine mandate for all indoor patrons at restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment facilities

The upcoming Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue's annual Met Gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement.

"Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for The Met confirms to PEOPLE. "We will update these guidelines as needed."

The theme for the star-studded event this year — after a canceled 2020 Met Gala and a postponed May date — is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed in April that the annual fashion fête will be back — in two parts.

The museum's next exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the release states.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022 and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.

To kick off the part one opening, "a more intimate" Met Gala is set to take place on the second Monday in September, it was announced in April. The part two event will adhere to the First Monday in May timing, set to take place on May 2, 2022.

The Met Gala's vaccination requirement announcement comes on the same day the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced a vaccine mandate for all guests, staff members, and individuals at New York Fashion Week events in accordance with New York City.

On Tuesday, N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will require proof of vaccination to gain access to an array of indoor places, including restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment facilities, becoming the first major city in the United States to do so.

The move, which is intended to put pressure on people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, will mean workers and customers will have to prove that they have received at least one vaccine dose, according to The Washington Post. The new requirements take effect on Aug. 16.

"It's time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life," de Blasio, 60, said during a news conference, per The New York Times. "Not everyone is going to agree with this; I understand that."

He added, "The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we're going to stop the Delta variant, the time is now."

Inspections, as well as enforcement of the new mandate, will begin in mid-September, de Blasio said during the press conference.

As part of the new ruling, N.Y.C. will also craft a health pass — deemed the "Key to N.Y.C. Pass" — which will provide proof of vaccination status that will be required of workers and other individuals, the Times reported.