Met Gala to Require Attendees to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 and Wear Masks
The decision comes amid New York City’s vaccine mandate for all indoor patrons at restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment facilities
The upcoming Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue's annual Met Gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement.
"Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for The Met confirms to PEOPLE. "We will update these guidelines as needed."
The theme for the star-studded event this year — after a canceled 2020 Met Gala and a postponed May date — is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed in April that the annual fashion fête will be back — in two parts.
The museum's next exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the release states.
Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022 and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.
To kick off the part one opening, "a more intimate" Met Gala is set to take place on the second Monday in September, it was announced in April. The part two event will adhere to the First Monday in May timing, set to take place on May 2, 2022.
Gen Z superstars Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman are hosting the biggest night in fashion, Vogue confirmed in May. Honorary chairs for the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
The Met Gala's vaccination requirement announcement comes on the same day the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced a vaccine mandate for all guests, staff members, and individuals at New York Fashion Week events in accordance with New York City.
On Tuesday, N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will require proof of vaccination to gain access to an array of indoor places, including restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment facilities, becoming the first major city in the United States to do so.
The move, which is intended to put pressure on people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, will mean workers and customers will have to prove that they have received at least one vaccine dose, according to The Washington Post. The new requirements take effect on Aug. 16.
"It's time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life," de Blasio, 60, said during a news conference, per The New York Times. "Not everyone is going to agree with this; I understand that."
He added, "The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we're going to stop the Delta variant, the time is now."
Inspections, as well as enforcement of the new mandate, will begin in mid-September, de Blasio said during the press conference.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.