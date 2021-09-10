15 Throwback Photos From the 2001 Met Gala

From little black dresses to kilts, see what your favorite A-listers wore to the 2001 Met Gala 

By Andrea Wurzburger
September 10, 2021 10:00 AM

1 of 15

Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect; Evan Agostini/Getty; Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty

Picture it: the year is 2001 and the Met Gala theme is "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years." Co-chairing the event, alongside Anna Wintour, of course, are designers Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Credit: Mari Sarai/Wireimage

The daughter of Jacqueline Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, attended the event in a white satin Carolina Herrera gown with elbow-length gloves that emulated her mother's impeccable style.

Here, she poses with Laura Bush, then the First Lady of the United States. 

3 of 15

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Renée Zellweger channeled the style icon in a classic, chic cream dress that hit just above the knee, finishing off the look with a satin purse and matching shoes. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Marie-Chantal Miller, Crown Princess of Greece — who co-chaired the event in 1996 — arrived with designer Valentino, wearing a stunning, one-shoulder, icey blue gown. 

Advertisement

5 of 15

Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Demi Moore rocked a gold Donna Karan gown to her very first Met Gala — and looked stunning while she was at it. 

6 of 15

Credit: George De Sota/Newsmakers

Diana Ross also made a statement in her gold ensemble! She accented the look with a large, black feather fascinator. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Alan Cumming wore a literal kilt to the event, complete with billow-y white shirt and some knee-high boots. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Jessica Simpson looked very much of the time in an oh-so-Y2K, cotton candy colored, asymmetrical number for the Gala. Check out that French manicure! 

Advertisement

9 of 15

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Hillary Clinton attended the Met Gala honoring her fellow former First Lady of the United States, choosing a cheetah-print gown with a high neck and a shiny gold shawl to match. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty

Naomi Campbell and Iman exemplified supermodel behavior as they posed on the red carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Credit: PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow arrived with designer Stella McCartney to the star-studded event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Credit: Mari Sarai/Wireimage

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw made a date night out of the 2001 Met Gala. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Credit: Mari Sarai/Wireimage

Angie Harmon wore a sleek black lace Oscar de la Renta gown for the occasion. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Credit: Mari Sarai/Wireimage

Supermodel Elle Macpherson struck a pose in a black lace halter dress. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Credit: Mari Sarai/Wireimage

Nicky Hilton's look caused quite the frenzy behind the scenes! She told Footwear News in 2021 that she borrowed the outfit — a "vintage Valentino skirt with these Gucci Tom Ford heels" — from her mother's closet, but also swiped a very valuable, vintage necklace. 

"Within an hour she's calling me, panicking," Nicky remembered. "She has the entire Waldorf Astoria security team looking at the cameras. Apparently, this necklace that I had borrowed is extremely valuable and she thought it was stolen."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next