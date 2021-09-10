15 Throwback Photos From the 2001 Met Gala
From little black dresses to kilts, see what your favorite A-listers wore to the 2001 Met Gala
Picture it: the year is 2001 and the Met Gala theme is "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years." Co-chairing the event, alongside Anna Wintour, of course, are designers Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera.
The daughter of Jacqueline Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, attended the event in a white satin Carolina Herrera gown with elbow-length gloves that emulated her mother's impeccable style.
Here, she poses with Laura Bush, then the First Lady of the United States.
Renée Zellweger channeled the style icon in a classic, chic cream dress that hit just above the knee, finishing off the look with a satin purse and matching shoes.
Marie-Chantal Miller, Crown Princess of Greece — who co-chaired the event in 1996 — arrived with designer Valentino, wearing a stunning, one-shoulder, icey blue gown.
Demi Moore rocked a gold Donna Karan gown to her very first Met Gala — and looked stunning while she was at it.
Diana Ross also made a statement in her gold ensemble! She accented the look with a large, black feather fascinator.
Alan Cumming wore a literal kilt to the event, complete with billow-y white shirt and some knee-high boots.
Jessica Simpson looked very much of the time in an oh-so-Y2K, cotton candy colored, asymmetrical number for the Gala. Check out that French manicure!
Hillary Clinton attended the Met Gala honoring her fellow former First Lady of the United States, choosing a cheetah-print gown with a high neck and a shiny gold shawl to match.
Naomi Campbell and Iman exemplified supermodel behavior as they posed on the red carpet.
Gwyneth Paltrow arrived with designer Stella McCartney to the star-studded event.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw made a date night out of the 2001 Met Gala.
Angie Harmon wore a sleek black lace Oscar de la Renta gown for the occasion.
Supermodel Elle Macpherson struck a pose in a black lace halter dress.
Nicky Hilton's look caused quite the frenzy behind the scenes! She told Footwear News in 2021 that she borrowed the outfit — a "vintage Valentino skirt with these Gucci Tom Ford heels" — from her mother's closet, but also swiped a very valuable, vintage necklace.
"Within an hour she's calling me, panicking," Nicky remembered. "She has the entire Waldorf Astoria security team looking at the cameras. Apparently, this necklace that I had borrowed is extremely valuable and she thought it was stolen."