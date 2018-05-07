Rita Ora may not be “Becky with the good hair” but her 2018 Met Gala looks sure seems to be inspired by Beyoncé.

The singer, 27, ascended the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art’s stairs on Monday dressed in an all-black embellished ensemble by Prada that was accented with an elaborate headpiece that was reminiscent of Queen Bey’s 2017 Grammy Awards gilded headdress.

“My hairdresser made the crown in three days, he made it himself, I kind of sprung this on them last minute,” Ora told Vogue on the red carpet livestream. “Good luck for who I marry, my wedding has to be as nice as this. I can’t wait to see everyone’s clothes. Also forgot my ticket, do you think they’ll let me in?”

The sartorial likeness to Beyoncé comes a day after Ora told The Sunday Times that she had nothing to do with JAY-Z’s cheating scandal that was highlighted in Bey’s 2016 single “Sorry” off her hit album Lemonade. (On the track, Beyoncé famously addressed her husband’s infidelity, saying: “He only want me when I’m not there/ He better call Becky with the good hair.”)

Rita Ora; Beyonce Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“Hey, all I want to say to that is, dude, if I were Becky with the good hair, wouldn’t I actually have to have good hair? Look at it. It’s all weave and extensions,” Ora argued, adding that Beyoncé is the “nicest, bestest person.”

Rita Ora Neilson Barnard/Getty

“Nobody can ever say anything wrong about that woman in front of me. I get emotional just talking about it,” she said.

Ora previously made it clear that she was not one of the “side chicks” Beyoncé scorned in her album Lemonade when she attended a 2016 Met afterparty wearing a pin that definitively labeled herself as “Not Becky” and simultaneously squashed the rumor that she was one of the most famously accused Beckys.

And she also set the record straight on Twitter in 2016, writing, “I never usually address tabloid gossip but let me be clear, these rumours are false. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Beyoncé. Let’s continue enjoying Lemonade.”