Met Gala Flashback: Princess Diana's 1996 Dior Moment

You’ve probably heard that Prince William and Princess Kate have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, a name packed with a lot of sentimental meaning. The most direct reference is to William’s late mom Princess Diana. And since we all have royal baby brain right now — and it happens to be Met Gala Monday — we’re looking back at the Princess of Wales sole Met Gala moment.

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty

The style icon attended the Met Gala in 1996 (with her friend and former Harper’s Bazaar editor Liz Tilberis) in a navy silk slip dress with black lace detailing from John Galliano’s debut couture collection as the Creative Director of Dior. She finished the boudoir-inspired design with a matching silk robe-like topper and her famous pearl-and-sapphire choker necklace. (Note: She’s carrying the mini quilted Dior bag that the label is still known for.)

During the ’90s, the Princess began to experiment more with her style, braving shorter hemlines and sexier silhouettes.

Met Gala host Jennifer Lawrence will probably wear Dior for this year’s fête (she’s the face of the fashion house). The big question remains: Will it be a vintage Galliano (maybe a nod to Diana’s slip dress look?) or something more current? What do you think of Diana’s big Met Gala moment? Who are you most excited to see tonight?

