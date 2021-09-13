Met Gala Co-Chairs Through the Years
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here are all of the big names in fashion and Hollywood who have co-chaired the Met Gala since 1995
1995
Prior to 1995, fashion's biggest night did not usually have co-chairs, though Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis did chair the event twice, in 1976 and 1977. It wasn't until Anna Wintour began chairing the event that it became common practice to have co-chairs, who are generally a mix of celebrities and designers.
The theme: Haute Couture
The co-chairs: Clarissa Bronfman, Anna Wintour and Annette de la Renta
Honory chairs: Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace
1996
The theme: Christian Dior
The co-chairs: Elizabeth Tilberis (pictured here with Princess Diana), Marie-Chantal Crown Princess of Greece and Helene David-Weill
1997
The theme: Gianni Versace
The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Julia Koch and Patrick McCarthy
1998
The theme: Cubism and Fashion
The co-chairs: Miuccia Prada (pictured right, shaking co-chair Anna Wintour's hand), Paula Cussi and Pia Getty
1999
The theme: Rock Style
The co-chairs: Aerin Lauder, Tommy Hilfiger and Anna Wintour
2001
The theme: Jaqueline Kennedy: The White House Years
The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Christina and Lindsay Owen-Jones, Annette and Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera
Honory chairs: Caroline Kennedy and Edwin A. Schlossberg
2003
The theme: Goddess: The Classical Mode
The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and Nicole Kidman
2005
The theme: The House of Chanel
The co-chairs: Karl Lagerfeld, Nicole Kidman (again!) and Anna Wintour
Honorary chair: Caroline, Princess of Hanover
2006
The theme: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion
The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Christopher Bailey and Sienna Miller
Honory chairs: Rose Marie Bravo and Peregrine Cavendish, Duke of Devonshire
2007
The theme: Poiret: King of Fashion
The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Cate Blanchett and Nicolas Chesquière
Honorary chairs: François-Henri Pinault
2008
The theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy
The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Honorary chair: Giorgio Armani
2009
The theme: The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion
The co-chairs: Justin Timberlake, Anna Wintour and Kate Moss
Honory chair: Marc Jacobs
2010
The theme: American Woman: Fashioning a New Identity
The co-chairs: Patrick Robinson, Anna Wintour and Oprah Winfrey
2011
The theme: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty
The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Stella McCartney and Colin Firth
Honorary chairs: François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek
2012
The theme: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations
The co-chairs: Miuccia Prada, Carey Mulligan and Anna Wintour
Honorary chair: Jeff Bezos
2013
The theme: Punk: Chaos to Couture
The co-chairs: Rooney Mara, Lauren Santo Domingo, Anna Wintour and Riccardo Tisci
Honorary chair: Beyoncé
2014
The theme: Charles James: Beyond Fashion
The co-chairs: Bradley Cooper, Anna Wintour, Sarah Jessica Parter, Oscar de la Renta and Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch
2015
The theme: China: Through the Looking Glass
The co-chairs: Gong Li, Jennifer Lawrence, Anna Wintour, Marissa Mayer and Wendi Murdoch
Honorary chair: Silas Chou
2016
The theme: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
The co-chairs: Jonathan Ive, Idris Elba, Anna Wintour and Taylor Swift
Honorary chairs: Nicolas Ghesquière, Karl Lagerfeld and Miuccia Prada
2017
The theme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçons: Art of the In-Between
The co-chairs: Katy Perry, Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Honorary chair: Rei Kawakubo
2018
The theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
The co-chairs: Donatella Versace, Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Anna Wintour
Honorary chairs: Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman
2019
The theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion
The co-chairs: Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele, Lady Gaga and Anna Wintour
2020
The event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but here's who would have chaired.
The theme: About Time: Fashion and Duration
The co-chairs: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Anna Wintour, Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone
2021
The theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
The co-chairs: Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Timothée Chalamet
Honorary chairs: Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour
2021 marks the first time since 1996 that Wintour has not co-chaired the event and, rather, is an honorary chair.