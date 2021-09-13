Prior to 1995, fashion's biggest night did not usually have co-chairs, though Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis did chair the event twice, in 1976 and 1977. It wasn't until Anna Wintour began chairing the event that it became common practice to have co-chairs, who are generally a mix of celebrities and designers.

The theme: Haute Couture

The co-chairs: Clarissa Bronfman, Anna Wintour and Annette de la Renta

Honory chairs: Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace