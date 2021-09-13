Met Gala Co-Chairs Through the Years

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here are all of the big names in fashion and Hollywood who have co-chaired the Met Gala since 1995 

By Andrea Wurzburger
September 13, 2021 02:07 PM

1995

Credit: Getty(3)

Prior to 1995, fashion's biggest night did not usually have co-chairs, though Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis did chair the event twice, in 1976 and 1977. It wasn't until Anna Wintour began chairing the event that it became common practice to have co-chairs, who are generally a mix of celebrities and designers. 

The theme: Haute Couture 

The co-chairs: Clarissa Bronfman, Anna Wintour and Annette de la Renta  

Honory chairs: Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace

1996

Credit: Evan Agostini/Liaison

The theme: Christian Dior 

The co-chairs: Elizabeth Tilberis (pictured here with Princess Diana), Marie-Chantal Crown Princess of Greece and Helene David-Weill 

1997

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

The theme: Gianni Versace 

The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Julia Koch and Patrick McCarthy 

1998

Credit: Richard Corkery/Getty

The theme: Cubism and Fashion 

The co-chairs: Miuccia Prada (pictured right, shaking co-chair Anna Wintour's hand), Paula Cussi and Pia Getty

1999

Credit: Richard Corkery/Getty

The theme: Rock Style 

The co-chairs: Aerin Lauder, Tommy Hilfiger and Anna Wintour

2001

Credit: Getty(4)

The theme: Jaqueline Kennedy: The White House Years 

The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Christina and Lindsay Owen-Jones, Annette and Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera

Honory chairs: Caroline Kennedy and Edwin A. Schlossberg 

2003

Credit: Getty

The theme: Goddess: The Classical Mode 

The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and Nicole Kidman 

2005

Credit: BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The theme: The House of Chanel 

The co-chairs: Karl Lagerfeld, Nicole Kidman (again!) and Anna Wintour

Honorary chair: Caroline, Princess of Hanover

2006

Credit: Getty(2)

The theme: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion 

The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Christopher Bailey and Sienna Miller 

Honory chairs: Rose Marie Bravo and Peregrine Cavendish, Duke of Devonshire

2007

Credit: BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The theme: Poiret: King of Fashion 

The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Cate Blanchett and Nicolas Chesquière 

Honorary chairs: François-Henri Pinault

2008

Credit: BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Julia Roberts and George Clooney 

Honorary chair: Giorgio Armani 

2009

Credit: BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The theme: The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion 

The co-chairs: Justin Timberlake, Anna Wintour and Kate Moss 

Honory chair: Marc Jacobs 

2010

Credit: BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The theme: American Woman: Fashioning a New Identity 

The co-chairs: Patrick Robinson, Anna Wintour and Oprah Winfrey 

2011

Credit: Getty(3)

The theme: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty 

The co-chairs: Anna Wintour, Stella McCartney and Colin Firth 

Honorary chairs: François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek

2012

Credit: Getty(3)

The theme: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations 

The co-chairs: Miuccia Prada, Carey Mulligan and Anna Wintour 

Honorary chair: Jeff Bezos 

2013

Credit: Getty(4)

The theme: Punk: Chaos to Couture 

The co-chairs: Rooney Mara, Lauren Santo Domingo, Anna Wintour and Riccardo Tisci 

Honorary chair: Beyoncé 

2014

Credit: Getty(3)

The theme: Charles James: Beyond Fashion 

The co-chairs: Bradley Cooper, Anna Wintour, Sarah Jessica Parter, Oscar de la Renta and Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch

2015

Credit: Getty(3)

The theme: China: Through the Looking Glass 

The co-chairs: Gong Li, Jennifer Lawrence, Anna Wintour, Marissa Mayer and Wendi Murdoch 

Honorary chair: Silas Chou

2016

Credit: Getty(4)

The theme: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology 

The co-chairs: Jonathan Ive, Idris Elba, Anna Wintour and Taylor Swift 

Honorary chairs: Nicolas Ghesquière, Karl Lagerfeld and Miuccia Prada

2017

Credit: Getty(4)

The theme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçons: Art of the In-Between

The co-chairs: Katy Perry, Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen 

Honorary chair: Rei Kawakubo 

2018

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination 

The co-chairs: Donatella Versace, Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Anna Wintour 

Honorary chairs: Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman

2019

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion 

The co-chairs: Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele, Lady Gaga and Anna Wintour

2020

Credit: Getty(5)

The event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but here's who would have chaired. 

The theme: About Time: Fashion and Duration 

The co-chairs: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Anna Wintour, Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone 

2021

Credit: Getty(4)

The theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion 

The co-chairs: Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Timothée Chalamet 

Honorary chairs: Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour 

2021 marks the first time since 1996 that Wintour has not co-chaired the event and, rather, is an honorary chair. 

