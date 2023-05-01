01 of 16 Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz, 2022 Jamie McCarthy/Getty The suave couple took city style to a new level at the 2022 event. The "Empire State of Mind" singer aptly wore a cape bejeweled with the Manhattan skyline. Her husband carried the theme by pairing a New York Yankees baseball cap with a matching black-and-white jacket. "My inspiration is our city. New York City forever," Keys said the night of, reflecting on her outfit, which was designed by fellow New Yorker Ralph Lauren. "We really just wanted to bring New York to the gala. I love it."

02 of 16 Alessandro Michele & Jared Leto, 2022 Getty Seeing double? Nope, just Jared Leto's homage to the 2022 Met Gala theme, "Gilded America." The actor paired up with Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele for a twin-spired look consisting of tweet tuxedos, red bowties, sunglasses and glittering hair clips. In their black-gloved hands, the duo carried carried rust-colored clutches. Speaking to La La Anthony during Vogue's red carpet live stream, Leto joked about the fashion statement: "Double Victorian Gilded Trouble. That's all you need to know," he said.

03 of 16 Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, 2021 ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. Mike Coppola/Getty The singer and rapper did not disappoint for their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala. Both made a statement in full-body coats that somehow merged ideas of comfort and couture. The singer and beauty mogul puffed out in a strikingly structured look by Balenciaga, while her rapper boyfriend blanketed himself in a quilted piece by Venice Beach-based designer Eli Russell Linnetz.

04 of 16 Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, 2019 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock The power couple glittered on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in custom ensembles designed by the fashion brand Dundas. Union and Wade kept the coordination tight with a silver and black color scheme and matching hoods on top of their glittering looks.

05 of 16 Nessa Diab & Colin Kaepernick, 2019 Neilson Barnard/Getty The NFL star wore a long-hemmed Pyer Moss jacket with gold trimmings to match his longtime girlfriend's sweeping one-shoulder gold gown, which was also a Pyer Moss design. The brand's founder, Kerby Jean-Raymond, spoke to Hypebeast about the creation of their "camp"-inspired looks. "It was structured and more simple, and all the references they sent me were kings, queens, pharaohs and reflections of African tradition," Jean-Raymond said of his collaboration with the couple. "We wanted to create something that spoke to them and they love simplicity."

06 of 16 Cole Sprouse & Lily Reinhart, 2019 Cole Sprouse and Lily Reinhart at the 2019 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty For their second (and final) Met Gala as a couple, the Riverdale stars embodied the "camp" theme in Salvatore Ferragamo. Both wore bold colors and kept their hair similarly quaffed in waves.

07 of 16 James Corden & Julia Carey, 2019 Neilson Barnard/Getty The late night host and his wife couldn't help but think pink in preparation for the 2019 Met Gala: "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Corden's blush-toned shirt and necktie captured the essence of the spring season and matched his date's lace-patterned dress.

08 of 16 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen, 2018 Jamie McCarthy/Getty The former Met Gala king and queen went for his-and-hers Versace at their second-to-last Gala together, themed "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." However, the detail on Brady's tux ultimately sent Twitter into meme-making mode, as TIME reported that evening.

09 of 16 Sarah Jessica Parker & Andy Cohen, 2018 Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen at the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty For their fifth Met Gala together, these longtime friends went all out to meet the heavenly standards of 2018's "Catholic Imagination" theme. Looking like red carpet royalty, Parker turned heads in a decadent Dolce & Gabbana gown decorated with gold embellishments and red hearts. To top it off, the Sex and the City star donned a headpiece depicting the nativity scene to scale. Cohen strutted through the evening in a shining cape also designed by Dolce & Gabbana. He completed the look with matching Dolce loafers, making for an excellent and well-dressed date once again.

10 of 16 Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott, 2018 John Shearer/Getty Just three months after having her first baby, Stormi Webster, in 2018, Jenner made her return to the red carpet at fashion's biggest night of the year. And in a strapless cut-out Alexander Wang gown that draped behind her, the new mom delivered no less than her signature sleek style. Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, made for an dapper date in all-black as well. The duo glamorized their looks with metallic embellishments: the rapper wore a chained harness across his body, and Jenner accessorized with shining bangles and sunglasses. Her winged mirrored eyewear added an angelic touch, no doubt inspired by the evening's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

11 of 16 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend, 2017 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Teigen and Legend looked like the bride and groom of the Met Gala in 2017. In a lace-embroidered Marchesa gown, the model stylishly matched her husband's sleek white Burberry tuxedo. Prior to the event, Teigen spoke to PEOPLE about her glamorous dress plans for the Met Gala and its 2017 theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between." "There are those classic Marchesa elements in it, like a train. But for the most part, it's just gonna be really beautiful and simple," she told PEOPLE ahead of the 2017 Met Gala. "It's hard, when you hear 'ball' you think costume ball and you want to go over the top but I've made that mistake before so I'd rather just keep it simple and keep it pretty."

12 of 16 Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik, 2016 George Pimentel/WireImage These former flames (and current co-parents) turned heads when they arrived at the Met Ball in 2016. Invoking the futuristic overtones of the event's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," Hadid wore a metallic bodice and sheer, slate skirt. Malik dove in as well, with metal-clad arms that gave his otherwise classic suit jacket robotic authority.

13 of 16 Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka, 2014 Kevin Mazur/WireImage At "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," the How I Met Your Mother alumnus and his husband matched in full Thom Browne tuxedos. The dads of two rocked different patterns — Harris in all black and Burtka in gray argyle — but both looked sharp in the half-cropped jackets that dropped down at their backs like couture capes.

14 of 16 Sarah Jessica Parker & Alexander McQueen, 2006 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage The Sex and the City star kept her outfit and her date on theme for 2006's "Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion." Parker and her escort, the late British designer Alexander McQueen, swathed themselves in tartan. The style savant elevated his date's look by wrapping the fabric into a strapless tulle gown. McQueen himself wore a matching kilt and black lace-up boots, bringing his own flair to the traditional Scottish costume. But while the pair dazzled in front of cameras, Parker later described a rockier evening at the museum. "It wasn't a fun night. It was, but it wasn't. Because I was so nervous. I just wanted him to be okay," she told Vogue in 2022 of her night the introverted designer, who died in 2010. "He knew how I felt about him, and there was so much affection and such a deep admiration and everybody loved him because he was such a touching person."

15 of 16 Jennifer Lopez & Sean "Diddy" Combs, 1999 Evan Agostini/Getty J. Lo and Diddy spent date night at the Met in 1999. The duo, who were together for a total of two years, matched in neutral-toned, high-neck attire. Lopez wore a fur camel jacket and a creamy gown while Combs shone in bright white from head to toe.