The Met Gala Afterparty Looks You Didn't See (but Can't Miss)

These stars didn't just slay in one look on Met Gala Monday: They brought a whole high-fashion change of clothes for the afterparties too

By Alex Apatoff and Brittany Talarico Updated May 03, 2022 04:22 PM

1 of 56

Cardi B

Credit: BACKGRID

hosts her afterparty in a gorgeous Versace gown with a bedazzled bustier top, after her gilded Versace moment on the Met Gala red carpet

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 56

Blake Lively

Credit: BACKGRID

pulls a style 180 changing out of her show-stopping Versace reversible gown and into a red corseted mini dress with fringe trim and cap sleeves, plus Christian Louboutin heels. 

3 of 56

Kendall Jenner

Credit: BACKGRID

ditches the bleached eyebrows but keeps things sheer in this lacy, bloomer-baring lingerie set by Miu Miu worn with crystal-strap heels. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 56

Bella Hadid

Credit: MEGA

gives off sexy pirate vibes in her tattered lace design featuring a floral beaded bra top, worn with thigh-high stockings and drop earrings. (Her gala look was all about the latex and lace.)

Advertisement

5 of 56

Tessa Thompson

Credit: Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

is a vision in this red mini dress featuring an avant-garde tulle neckline (which wasn't her first take on tulle that night!) and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

6 of 56

Claire Danes (with Kieran Culkin)

Credit: BACKGRID

the Succession star keeps on his navy blazer and sneakers, while Danes slips into a more party ready, butterfly print slip dress, worn with a feathery stole and the same black lace headpiece she sported on the Met Gala red carpet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 56

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Credit: BACKGRID

are effortlessly cool (again!) in their afterparty looks  — an Adidas tracksuit gown on Smith and a plaid blazer, tee and trousers on Jackson. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 56

Olivia Rodrigo

Credit: BACKGRID

has a major mini moment in a houndstooth hot-pink mini with side cutouts, worn with a Y2K beauty look that's bound to spark TikTok tutorials. (Just like her butterflies at the Met Gala!)

Advertisement

9 of 56

Finneas & Billie Eilish

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

in a trench for him and black pantsuit over lacy cami for her, after changing out of her glam gown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 56

Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine

Credit: BACKGRID

coordinate their couple style in a black denim-on-denim look on him and a sexy leather Moschino ensemble (her second of the night) layered with chains, on her. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 56

Janelle Monáe

Credit: Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

in a velvet halter mini dress worn with white cuffs (which looked like a cousin of her Met Gala gown).

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 56

Rosalía

Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

trades high-drama Givenchy couture for low-key Givenchy couture in a pearl-accented mini over thigh-high boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 56

Hailey Bieber

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

in leather hot pants, a lace bra, oversize blazer and red heels, following up her Old Hollywood look at the gala.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 56

Emily Ratajkowski

Credit: Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

in a bedazzled, cutout chartreuse Versace mini worn with neon pink platforms. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 56

Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers

Credit: VEGAN / BACKGRID

in a brown suit, purple dress shirt and Vans (on him) and a cutout LBD with crystal detailing, worn with loafers and knee-high socks (on her). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 56

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

in a houndstooth corseted mini dress and beaded fringe pants and a crop top, respectively. (See their couples' look at the Met Gala here.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 56

Gemma Chan

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

in a shimmery navy mini. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 56

Chloe Grace Moretz & HoYeon Jung

Credit: BACKGRID

are Louis Vuitton ladies from the Met Gala carpet to the afterparty circuit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 56

Kacey Musgraves

Credit: BACKGRID

brings on the bold print (and color) in her neon green checkered three-piece ensemble. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 56

Winnie Harlow

Credit: BACKGRID

in a sheer, sequin-embellished Dundas mini dress and black Jimmy Choo pumps. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 56

Normani

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

changes out of her abs-baring gown into black leather pants and lace-up boots with a fuchsia satin shrug with a cutout at the décolletage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 56

Lily James

Credit: BACKGRID

in a chain-mail Versace mini dress with side cutouts and gold ankle-strap heels. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 56

Camila Cabello

Credit: BACKGRID

continues to have the most fun with her fashion choices in a red-and-black feather mini dress and matching coat, plus over-the-knee boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 56

Wendy Williams & Jason Lee

Credit: North Woods/BACKGRID

in a colorful tiered gown (worn with a $ purse and color-block sneakers) and jacquard tuxedo, respectively. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 56

Jared Leto

Credit: BACKGRID

continues the Gucci parade but loses some length from his hair after twinning with the brands' creative director Alessandro Michele on the Met Gala red carpet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 56

Sebastian Stan

Credit: BACKGRID

changes out of his oversize hot-pink Valentino ensemble and into another baggy look. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 56

Laura Harrier

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

glistens in a lavender draped mini dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and David Yurman jewels after wearing a corseted ballgown to the gala.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 56

Chloe Kim

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

trades her voluminous red and white gown for a wide-legged jumpsuit and leather jacket.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 56

Madelaine Petsch

Credit: BACKGRID

keeps the prints charming in a retro mint Moschino mini with pale blue Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 56

Karlie Kloss

Credit: BACKGRID

switches from her lacy Met Gala gown to a slinky, shimmery blue gown with matching Aquazzura heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 56

Joan Smalls

Credit: BACKGRID

in a cobalt hooded tracksuit gown and purple heels. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 56

Cara Delevingne

Credit: BACKGRID

wipes off the gilded body paint but still glitters thanks to her mirrored, belted mini dress worn with combat boots and a black coat. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 56

Nicola Coughlan

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

continues her feathered theme for the night in a floral-print midi with feathered bodice and matching crown headband. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 56

Justin Theroux

Credit: Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

is gilded glamour on top in his velvet jacket with tails, and Justin Theroux on the bottom in skinny jeans and combat boots. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 56

Maggie Rogers & Camila Mendes

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Maggie in a delicate spaghetti strap black column, Camila in an iridescent sheer gold halter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 56

Danai Gurira

Credit: BACKGRID

in a flirty red mini dress and feather-embellished heels. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 56

Jasmine Tookes, Miranda Kerr, Sara Sampaio & Lily Aldridge

Credit: BACKGRID

have a supermodel reunion in their skin-baring gowns. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 56

Maude Apatow

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

in a baby pink bejeweled two-piece halter look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 56

Evan Mock

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

in a Givenchy ensemble of sheer turtleneck and glittery pants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 56

Denée Benton & Ashley Park

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Denée in exuberant yellow feathers with colorful kicks, Ashley in a print two-piece halter with ruffled wrap and jeweled platforms.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 56

Simone Ashley

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

wears her second Moschino look of the night, a colorful leather mini dress with coordinating boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 56

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

both bare some skin in a sheer button down top (on Brooklyn) and a cutout, goddess-like green gown (on Nicola). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 56

Eiza Gonzalez

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

wears a strapless print mini with high slit and asymmetrical bow-adorned heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 56

Maisie Williams

Credit: MEGA

in a second Thom Brown design featuring a corset top and cropped trousers and the same bleached eyebrows she sported on the red carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 56

Huma Abedein

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

in golden ombré fringed Oscar de la Renta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 56

Tommy Dorfman

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

in a sheer black turtleneck gown with green Simon Miller boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 56

Molly Sims

Credit: BACKGRID

swaps her super-girlie pink gown for a plunging sparkly suit and Jimmy Choo clutch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 56

Awkwafina

ditches her Gucci gown in favor of a T-shirt, blazer, neon trousers and horsebit lug sole loafers from the brand. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 56

Teyana Taylor

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

in a sheer brown bodysuit with draping on the bodice and matching sandals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 56

Chloe Fineman

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

has a Madonna moment in her ruched bustier dress with cross necklace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 56

Dove Cameron

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

in a bustier dress with draped miniskirt, plus Brilliant Earth jewels, a satin evening bag and platform heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 56

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan

he in a Fendi Mens white suit and Manolo Blahnik shoes, she in a baby blue mini with matching heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 56

Chloe Bailey

Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

in a bow-embroidered crop top, jeans and a metallic clutch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 56

Sabrina Carpenter

Credit: Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

wears a mini version of her chainmail Paco Rabanne Met Gala red carpet two-piece, with a draped denim jacket, metallic Jimmy Choo platforms and chunky gold jewelry. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 56

Lala Anthony

Credit: BACKGRID

dares to bare in a baby blue lace catsuit with a wrap skirt design, David Yurman jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 56

Addison Rae

Credit: BACKGRID

goes from an opaque spangly halter to a totally sheer swath of fabric.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Apatoff and Brittany Talarico