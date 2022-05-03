The Met Gala Afterparty Looks You Didn't See (but Can't Miss)
These stars didn't just slay in one look on Met Gala Monday: They brought a whole high-fashion change of clothes for the afterparties too
Cardi B
hosts her afterparty in a gorgeous Versace gown with a bedazzled bustier top, after her gilded Versace moment on the Met Gala red carpet.
Blake Lively
pulls a style 180 changing out of her show-stopping Versace reversible gown and into a red corseted mini dress with fringe trim and cap sleeves, plus Christian Louboutin heels.
Kendall Jenner
ditches the bleached eyebrows but keeps things sheer in this lacy, bloomer-baring lingerie set by Miu Miu worn with crystal-strap heels.
Bella Hadid
gives off sexy pirate vibes in her tattered lace design featuring a floral beaded bra top, worn with thigh-high stockings and drop earrings. (Her gala look was all about the latex and lace.)
Tessa Thompson
is a vision in this red mini dress featuring an avant-garde tulle neckline (which wasn't her first take on tulle that night!) and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Claire Danes (with Kieran Culkin)
the Succession star keeps on his navy blazer and sneakers, while Danes slips into a more party ready, butterfly print slip dress, worn with a feathery stole and the same black lace headpiece she sported on the Met Gala red carpet.
Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson
are effortlessly cool (again!) in their afterparty looks — an Adidas tracksuit gown on Smith and a plaid blazer, tee and trousers on Jackson.
Olivia Rodrigo
has a major mini moment in a houndstooth hot-pink mini with side cutouts, worn with a Y2K beauty look that's bound to spark TikTok tutorials. (Just like her butterflies at the Met Gala!)
Finneas & Billie Eilish
in a trench for him and black pantsuit over lacy cami for her, after changing out of her glam gown.
Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine
coordinate their couple style in a black denim-on-denim look on him and a sexy leather Moschino ensemble (her second of the night) layered with chains, on her.
Janelle Monáe
in a velvet halter mini dress worn with white cuffs (which looked like a cousin of her Met Gala gown).
Rosalía
trades high-drama Givenchy couture for low-key Givenchy couture in a pearl-accented mini over thigh-high boots.
Hailey Bieber
in leather hot pants, a lace bra, oversize blazer and red heels, following up her Old Hollywood look at the gala.
Emily Ratajkowski
in a bedazzled, cutout chartreuse Versace mini worn with neon pink platforms.
Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers
in a brown suit, purple dress shirt and Vans (on him) and a cutout LBD with crystal detailing, worn with loafers and knee-high socks (on her).
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
in a houndstooth corseted mini dress and beaded fringe pants and a crop top, respectively. (See their couples' look at the Met Gala here.)
Gemma Chan
in a shimmery navy mini.
Chloe Grace Moretz & HoYeon Jung
are Louis Vuitton ladies from the Met Gala carpet to the afterparty circuit.
Kacey Musgraves
brings on the bold print (and color) in her neon green checkered three-piece ensemble.
Winnie Harlow
in a sheer, sequin-embellished Dundas mini dress and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
Normani
changes out of her abs-baring gown into black leather pants and lace-up boots with a fuchsia satin shrug with a cutout at the décolletage.
Lily James
in a chain-mail Versace mini dress with side cutouts and gold ankle-strap heels.
Camila Cabello
continues to have the most fun with her fashion choices in a red-and-black feather mini dress and matching coat, plus over-the-knee boots.
Wendy Williams & Jason Lee
in a colorful tiered gown (worn with a $ purse and color-block sneakers) and jacquard tuxedo, respectively.
Jared Leto
continues the Gucci parade but loses some length from his hair after twinning with the brands' creative director Alessandro Michele on the Met Gala red carpet.
Sebastian Stan
changes out of his oversize hot-pink Valentino ensemble and into another baggy look.
Laura Harrier
glistens in a lavender draped mini dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and David Yurman jewels after wearing a corseted ballgown to the gala.
Chloe Kim
trades her voluminous red and white gown for a wide-legged jumpsuit and leather jacket.
Madelaine Petsch
keeps the prints charming in a retro mint Moschino mini with pale blue Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.
Karlie Kloss
switches from her lacy Met Gala gown to a slinky, shimmery blue gown with matching Aquazzura heels.
Joan Smalls
in a cobalt hooded tracksuit gown and purple heels.
Cara Delevingne
wipes off the gilded body paint but still glitters thanks to her mirrored, belted mini dress worn with combat boots and a black coat.
Nicola Coughlan
continues her feathered theme for the night in a floral-print midi with feathered bodice and matching crown headband.
Justin Theroux
is gilded glamour on top in his velvet jacket with tails, and Justin Theroux on the bottom in skinny jeans and combat boots.
Maggie Rogers & Camila Mendes
Maggie in a delicate spaghetti strap black column, Camila in an iridescent sheer gold halter.
Danai Gurira
in a flirty red mini dress and feather-embellished heels.
Jasmine Tookes, Miranda Kerr, Sara Sampaio & Lily Aldridge
have a supermodel reunion in their skin-baring gowns.
Maude Apatow
in a baby pink bejeweled two-piece halter look.
Evan Mock
in a Givenchy ensemble of sheer turtleneck and glittery pants.
Denée Benton & Ashley Park
Denée in exuberant yellow feathers with colorful kicks, Ashley in a print two-piece halter with ruffled wrap and jeweled platforms.
Simone Ashley
wears her second Moschino look of the night, a colorful leather mini dress with coordinating boots.
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz
both bare some skin in a sheer button down top (on Brooklyn) and a cutout, goddess-like green gown (on Nicola).
Eiza Gonzalez
wears a strapless print mini with high slit and asymmetrical bow-adorned heels.
Maisie Williams
in a second Thom Brown design featuring a corset top and cropped trousers and the same bleached eyebrows she sported on the red carpet.
Huma Abedein
in golden ombré fringed Oscar de la Renta.
Tommy Dorfman
in a sheer black turtleneck gown with green Simon Miller boots.
Molly Sims
swaps her super-girlie pink gown for a plunging sparkly suit and Jimmy Choo clutch.
Awkwafina
ditches her Gucci gown in favor of a T-shirt, blazer, neon trousers and horsebit lug sole loafers from the brand.
Teyana Taylor
in a sheer brown bodysuit with draping on the bodice and matching sandals.
Chloe Fineman
has a Madonna moment in her ruched bustier dress with cross necklace.
Dove Cameron
in a bustier dress with draped miniskirt, plus Brilliant Earth jewels, a satin evening bag and platform heels.
Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan
he in a Fendi Mens white suit and Manolo Blahnik shoes, she in a baby blue mini with matching heels.
Chloe Bailey
in a bow-embroidered crop top, jeans and a metallic clutch.
Sabrina Carpenter
wears a mini version of her chainmail Paco Rabanne Met Gala red carpet two-piece, with a draped denim jacket, metallic Jimmy Choo platforms and chunky gold jewelry.
Lala Anthony
dares to bare in a baby blue lace catsuit with a wrap skirt design, David Yurman jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.
Addison Rae
goes from an opaque spangly halter to a totally sheer swath of fabric.