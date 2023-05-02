Teyana Taylor Hilariously Hops Up the Met Gala Steps in Her Skintight Thom Browne Skirt: Watch

One TikToker rightfully called it an "immobile serve"

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 2, 2023 11:26 AM
Photo: ESSENCE Twitter; Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Teyana Taylor hopped her way to the top.

The R&B singer and style superstar didn't exactly wear the most functional outfit to ascend the white staircase for the 2023 Met Gala.

Arriving at the event, Taylor came wearing a perfectly on-theme Thom Browne design that paid homage to the honoree of the night, Karl Lagerfeld, with a black and white tweed design featuring hip-baring cutouts, built-in gloves, a train, thin black veil and aviator sunglasses for a cool factor.

However, because of the tight-fitting maxi skirt, Taylor couldn't bring her knees up high enough to walk up the stairs.

How did she solve this most glamorous of fashion mishaps? A simple jump. Followed by another and another and another.

Teyana Taylor Hop Her Way Up The Met Gala Stairs in a 'Immobile Serve'
ESSENCE Twitter

In a video shared on the TikTok account @alaskacore, Taylor is seen hopping up the stairs before flawlessly and hilariously transitioning into a back-bending pose for the camera.

The user who shared the clip comically added onscreen text that read, "immobile serve [red heart emoji]" and added the caption, "You better jump queen 🦄 #metgala2023."

Fans immediately took to the comment section of the clip, which has already been viewed 5.7 million times, with hilarious observations about the hopping.

One fan said her jumping looked like the "lamp on Pixar movies," while another wrote, "not the bunny hop 😭😭😭." One was curious about what happens when nature calls, writing, "Imagine trying to rush to the bathroom lol."

Taylor was hopping up the stairs to make her way to talk to an ESSENCE reporter who, right after the back-bending pose captured in the viral video, asked her what she was thinking about as she climbed the stairs.

She replied, "I gotta pee," adding, "I was hoping the kangaroo pouch wasn't gonna pop out, but, you know, when you get in there and you're nervous, you're standing, I think I let it out a little bit."

Once inside, the singer served up another hilarious viral moment when she was caught sneaking Chick-Fil-A into the ultra-exclusive event.

