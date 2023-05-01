Sydney Sweeney Brought All the Glam to the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in a Dazzling Miu Miu Gown

Sweeney returns for her second Met Gala this year

By Hedy Phillips
Published on May 1, 2023 10:37 PM
Sydney Sweeney attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Sydney Sweeney knows how to get your attention.

The Euphoria actress walked her second Met Gala red carpet, this time wearing a dazzling Miu Miu gown. The body-hugging garment was covered in beads and sequins and flared out into a dreamy train. She matched the chiffon bow on her dress to the chiffon bow in her hair, which was styled by Glen Oropeza. She completed her look with Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

met gala 2023
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

This year's Met Gala, officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the iconic fashion designer who died in February 2019. Sweeney, who was styled by Molly Dickson, wore a full face of Armani Beauty, done by Melissa Hernandez. For hair, Oropeza gave the actress maximum volume (thanks to Helena Collection Wigs) that amped up her ultra-glam look.

Sweeney made her debut at last year's Met Gala for "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." For her big night, she was dressed by Tory Burch in a convertible gown that became a mini dress in the blink of an eye.

The soft white dress had an exaggerated structured bodice with what looked to be a peplum before flowing into the voluminous skirt. However, when transformed, the peplum became the skirt of the mini dress.

Sweeney capped off the look with simple but gorgeous jewels and Aquazzura heels. She left her hair down and straight and spent much of her time on the red carpet playing with it while she posed for photos.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Shutterstock

After the night wrapped, she shared a collection of photos on Instagram, writing, "what a dream night! honestly the most fun on a carpet I've ever had. thank you @toryburch for my first met and this incredible dress! still can't believe this entire night was real :)"

The Met Gala is held annually on the first Monday of May and is one of the most highly anticipated sartorial scenes of the year.

The fashion extravaganza is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, formally titled The Anna Wintour Costume Center — named after Vogue's editor-in-chief, who has been a chair member of the gala since 1995.

The exclusive, invite-only affair draws in the eager eyes of style seekers who can't wait to catch a glimpse of the star-studded red carpet looks that revolve around a carefully crafted theme. "Celebrities, designers, and change-makers are challenged to create costumes that serve as both a fashion statement and a tribute to the concept," per Vogue.

