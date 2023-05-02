All the Stars We Missed at the 2023 Met Gala

From Blake Lively's breast-pumping mirror selfie to Katy Perry's "mat gala," some of the stars who missed Monday's red carpet 

Published on May 2, 2023 03:26 PM
01 of 13

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

As one of the reigning stars of the Met Gala red carpet — having attended 11 times over the years — the And Just Like That... star (pictured here in 2018) was missed on Monday's 2023 Met Gala red carpet. As a self-proclaimed "stickler for the theme," we can only imagine what she would have worn in homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

02 of 13

Blake Lively

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Blake Lively. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Following her role as co-chair for the 2022 event, Lively had some other plans this year for the "first Monday in May."

After sharing that she was sitting out this year at the grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship a few days prior, the Gossip Girl alumna (pictured here at last year's event) confirmed her absence with an Instagram Story Monday afternoon.

"First Monday in May," she captioned a mirror selfie showing her pumping breastmilk in a bathroom. Meanwhile, her husband and perennial date Ryan Reynolds was in Wales, celebrating the recent victory of his Wrexham Football Club.

03 of 13

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Though Hailey had been in the Big Apple just a few days before for the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship reopening on April 27, the Biebers (pictured here at their Met Gala debut in 2021) were also missing from the carpet last night.

04 of 13

Katy Perry

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion"
Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Though the pop star seems to have no shortage of show-stopping ensembles to bring to the Met Gala (like when she dressed as a chandelier in 2019), she was unable to make it to this year's soirée. On Monday night, the American Idol judge shared photos of herself posing in front of a stack of what appears to be gymnastics mats along with the caption: "At the mat ball" along with a drum emoji and #idol. Next, she's off to London to perform at the coronation of King Charles III.

05 of 13

Cindy Crawford

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Cindy Crawford. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Though the supermodel (pictured here at 2018's event) did not walk the carpet this year, one of her vintage looks made an appearance Monday night. Margot Robbie's Chanel gown, worn as an ode to Lagerfeld's time at the fashion house, was a remake of a gown Crawford wore in 1993.

06 of 13

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Crawford's daughter, who's a model in her own right, also skipped Monday along with her boyfriend, Butler, after the two shined on the carpet last year (pictured here).

07 of 13

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. John Shearer/Getty

After stepping out onto the Met Gala carpet in 2022 in coordinated Louis Vuitton looks, the parents of two skipped this year's event as Joe and his brothers prepare to release their upcoming album.

08 of 13

Bella Hadid

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Bella Hadid. Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid was the lone Hadid sister to walk the carpet Monday as Bella (pictured here in 2022) was not in attendance. Though she hasn't disclosed a reason for her absence, just a few days prior, the model shared two clips to her Instagram story riding a horse along with the caption: "Dreaming of this."

09 of 13

Heidi Klum

Stars who missed the MET - Heidi Klum
Karwai Tang/FilmMagic

As the Met Gala was kicking off Monday night, Klum (pictured here at the 2013 event) shared that she was miles away from New York City.

"1 Month to my big 50 💃🏼🥳😳🤷🏼‍♀️👌🏻🤣🌪️🤪," she wrote on Instagram alongside cheeky photos of herself with photo credits to her husband, Tom Kaulitz. "LONDON 🇬🇧 #timeflieswhenyourehavingfun❤️"

10 of 13

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga. Getty

After rocking the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with an assortment of looks (one of which is pictured here), the multi-hyphenate star has been absent from the event ever since — including Monday's celebration. In April, Gaga shared on Instagram that she'd wrapped filming the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.

11 of 13

Zendaya

Zendaya
Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty

Though Zendaya's previous Met Gala looks have been nothing short of fabulous (like when she channeled Cinderella in 2019), she missed this year's event. The Thursday before Monday's festivities, she was spotted with boyfriend, Tom Holland, at Usher's Las Vegas residency, so it's possible the duo is enjoying some time out West.

12 of 13

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

After attending Tiffany & Co.'s flagship reopening on April 27, Joy shared that her trip to N.Y.C. was coming to an end and suggested she was headed back to filming. "Thank you NYC- you have my heart," she wrote on Instagram. "Back to 🎥💋✨"

13 of 13

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The couple, who made their Met debut as a couple at last year's event (pictured here), did not attend Monday's tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. Jodie shared an Instagram post to her Story Monday morning that linked the night's many feline-inspired costumes as a solution to N.Y.C's "rat problem."

