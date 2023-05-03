How Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Created Michelle Yeoh's and Eva Chen's 2023 Met Gala Looks (Exclusive)

01 of 15 And He's Off... Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin Daniel Martin, who began his career in makeup in 2004, is no stranger to major makeup moments (IYKYK) — and he's got packing up his kit down to a science. "With my makeup kit in hand, off I go to Met Gala Monday!"

02 of 15 Ready. Setup. Go! Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin "My makeup station in the natural light of The Mark Hotel for my first client, Eva Chen. Fresh and healthy skin is the key to a great red carpet beauty look, which is why I rely on my Tatcha essentials."

03 of 15 The Inspiration Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin Chen wore a FENDI Couture look by Kim Jones inspired by a Karl Lagerfeld creation from Spring/Summer 2000. Martin explains that the two "wanted to incorporate the beautiful seafoam green color of her dress into her beauty look. We opted for the pop of color to grace her eyelids and keep the rest of the look rather natural."

04 of 15 Time for a Pro Tip! Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin Martin knows when to put tools in his clients hands. "I always let my girls curl their own eyelashes, given the orientation of the curler being designed for self-use."

05 of 15 Dynamic Duo Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin "Eva and I have been friends for something like 15 years and it has become somewhat of a tradition that I do her makeup for the Met Gala, helping her look and feel her best."

06 of 15 It's Giving Glamour! Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin "Final looks! I think Karl would have approved of Eva's shiny siren mermaid look for the evening."

07 of 15 On the Road Again... Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin "From there, it's time to pack up and fly down Fifth Avenue to see Michelle Yeoh at the Peninsula."

08 of 15 All Set Up Again rystal Miranda for Daniel Martin Martin shares a glimpse of "some key beauty products" for the Academy Award winner's Met Gala glam.

09 of 15 Squad Goals Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin Martin and hairstylist Christopher Naselli work their magic simultaneously. "Michelle has the most beautiful complexion but still, everyone can benefit from a little foundation! So while I prep Michelle's skin, Christopher Naselli gets his tools ready to do hair."

10 of 15 All Eyes on Michelle Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin "It's always madness behind the scenes getting ready for the Met Gala, but sometimes an artist and their client just need a little time to focus (and catch up!)."

11 of 15 Pros at Work rystal Miranda for Daniel Martin "Christopher Naselli making sure that low bun is snatched to high heaven! It's a long night Michelle has ahead of her!"

12 of 15 Strike a Pose! Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin "And the dress is on! Or, in this case, a white shirt and skirt overlay by KARL LAGERFELD Couture." Martin calls the look, which was inspired by Lagerfeld's trademark black-and-white tuxedo, "an ethereal outfit for an ethereal woman."

13 of 15 Fashion Family Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin "Michelle and the KARL LAGERFELD Couture team. It takes a village, as they say!"

14 of 15 The Calm Before... Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin "Final looks on the Peninsula rooftop before Michelle heads to the Met Gala."