How Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Created Michelle Yeoh's and Eva Chen's 2023 Met Gala Looks (Exclusive)

For the 2023 Met Gala, celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha Global Director of Artistry and Education Daniel Martin had not one, but two clients to glam up: Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Eva Chen, Director of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram. No big deal! The pro took it all in stride as he traversed N.Y.C. on the first Monday in May, and took PEOPLE along for the ride. 

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields

Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie.

Published on May 3, 2023 03:38 PM
Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Photo: Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin
And He's Off...

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

Daniel Martin, who began his career in makeup in 2004, is no stranger to major makeup moments (IYKYK) — and he's got packing up his kit down to a science. "With my makeup kit in hand, off I go to Met Gala Monday!"

Ready. Setup. Go!

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"My makeup station in the natural light of The Mark Hotel for my first client, Eva Chen. Fresh and healthy skin is the key to a great red carpet beauty look, which is why I rely on my Tatcha essentials."

The Inspiration

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

Chen wore a FENDI Couture look by Kim Jones inspired by a Karl Lagerfeld creation from Spring/Summer 2000. Martin explains that the two "wanted to incorporate the beautiful seafoam green color of her dress into her beauty look. We opted for the pop of color to grace her eyelids and keep the rest of the look rather natural."

Time for a Pro Tip!

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

Martin knows when to put tools in his clients hands. "I always let my girls curl their own eyelashes, given the orientation of the curler being designed for self-use."

Dynamic Duo

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"Eva and I have been friends for something like 15 years and it has become somewhat of a tradition that I do her makeup for the Met Gala, helping her look and feel her best."

It's Giving Glamour!

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"Final looks! I think Karl would have approved of Eva's shiny siren mermaid look for the evening."

On the Road Again...

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"From there, it's time to pack up and fly down Fifth Avenue to see Michelle Yeoh at the Peninsula."

All Set Up Again

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
rystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

Martin shares a glimpse of "some key beauty products" for the Academy Award winner's Met Gala glam.

Squad Goals

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

Martin and hairstylist Christopher Naselli work their magic simultaneously. "Michelle has the most beautiful complexion but still, everyone can benefit from a little foundation! So while I prep Michelle's skin, Christopher Naselli gets his tools ready to do hair."

All Eyes on Michelle

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"It's always madness behind the scenes getting ready for the Met Gala, but sometimes an artist and their client just need a little time to focus (and catch up!)."

Pros at Work

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
rystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"Christopher Naselli making sure that low bun is snatched to high heaven! It's a long night Michelle has ahead of her!"

Strike a Pose!

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"And the dress is on! Or, in this case, a white shirt and skirt overlay by KARL LAGERFELD Couture." Martin calls the look, which was inspired by Lagerfeld's trademark black-and-white tuxedo, "an ethereal outfit for an ethereal woman."

Fashion Family

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"Michelle and the KARL LAGERFELD Couture team. It takes a village, as they say!"

The Calm Before...

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"Final looks on the Peninsula rooftop before Michelle heads to the Met Gala."

All in a Day's Work

Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
Krystal Miranda for Daniel Martin

"It's a long day for sure, but I never take for granted that I get to do what I love for a living and all of the incredible people I get to do it with. Taxxiii!"

