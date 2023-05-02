ICYMI, Rihanna's Cat-Eye Sunglasses on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Had Massive False Lashes

The "Lift Me Up" singer arrived fashionably late to Monday night’s Met Gala in a custom Valentino gown and cape featuring 30 camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 02:59 PM
Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Rihanna. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Rihanna is allowed to break the rules. She can be an hour late to the Met Gala red carpet and she can wear sunglasses with fake eyelashes on them.

The 35-year-old's show-stopping appearance at the 2023 Met Gala was made even better by her attention to every little stylish detail. From her fingerless white gloves and bold red lip to her fashion-forward white cat-eye sunglasses complete with false eyelashes, the special touches elevated her whole look.

Rihanna wore a custom-made silk faille Valentino dress with a long train and a silk faille cape featuring 30 camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves. The look was designed specifically for her by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and took 30 seamstresses to create.

The ensemble was paired with a pair of white Valentino Eyewear shades envisioned alongside the Akino Group. Rihanna wore the white shades that had ultra-long lashes attached to them. Known for her own dramatic lash looks, Rihanna was the perfect person to rock such a statement-making accessory.

Shortly after arriving on the red carpet, Rihanna removed the top portion of the dress, revealing a more fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that showed off her baby bump.

A$AP Rocky, 34, wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

Rihanna last attended the Met Gala in 2021, when she and A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet in matching cozy oversized coats. That appearance marked their official debut as a couple after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship the previous November.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

Since then, the two have marked many relationship milestones together. In addition to walking many more red carpets, they became first-time parents in May 2022 as they welcomed a baby boy.

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky

In February, PEOPLE confirmed the couple was expecting their second child after Rihanna debuted her baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

While the 2023 Met Gala only marks Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second as a couple, the singer is a seasoned pro when it comes to the fashion event. After making her Met Gala debut in May 2007, Rihanna has attended many times since.In fact, she has become well known for shutting down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping looks, from her game-changing androgynous take on black-tie dressing in 2009 to 2018's ornate papal-inspired look.

