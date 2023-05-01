Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were giving cool-parent vibes at the Met Gala.

On Monday, the couple and parents of 15-month-old daughter Malti walked the red carpet together as they made their way up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. For their parents' night out, the pair coordinated classic Valentino looks.

Paying homage to this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Jonas wore a sophisticated suit — but with a tad of edge. The boy-band rocker opted for a leather suit jacket, layered over a crisp white shirt and a studded black tie.

"I think the black and white is a classic Karl look," the 30-year-old actor-musician told Vogue livestream hosts Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman on the red carpet. "You know, we're trying to play with a few of the jewels as well, obviously ... so I got a few of my own."

Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas, 40, wore a black strapless gown by the Italian luxury fashion house, featuring a big bow at the waist. The dress doubled as classy and sexy, thanks to its thigh-high slit that showed off her Valentino platform pumps.

The look's statement piece featured a long, ruffle-lined cape that trailed behind Chopra Jonas as she walked up the famed steps and posed for photos. Plus, she wore white gloves — completing the two-toned, black-and-white style the late German fashion designer was known for.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. John Shearer/WireImage

She accessorized with a "bespoke Bulgari piece," the actress told Blasberg, 41, and Fineman, 34, noting that it was around "11.6 karats."

Their recent appearance comes after a few busy weeks for Chopra Jonas and her husband. While she has been busy promoting her new series Citadel with Richard Madden, Jonas has been busy performing with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas as they prepare for the release of their upcoming The Album, which comes out later this month.

After playing a five-night Broadway residency in March, the Jonas Brothers announced an upcoming two-night-only show at Yankee Stadium in August, where they will play through their five albums.

In many ways, the couple has the Met Gala to thank for their sweet love story. Before Chopra Jonas and her beau began dating, the actress famously attended the 2017 event with the Jonas Brothers singer as they both wore designs by Ralph Lauren.

Despite sparking romance rumors at the time, they didn't actually get together until a year later. Following a whirlwind romance, the two got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot that December with multiple wedding celebrations.

In May 2019, Jonas and Chopra Jonas made a grand return to the Met Gala as a married couple, with the musician telling Entertainment Tonight it was a "full circle" moment.

Chopra Jonas added that it was great to return to the fashion event as an official couple. "The first time when we went together was sort of like … so awkward. We didn't know each other. We were vibing, we didn't know … 'This is all weird,' " the actress exclusively told PEOPLE.

"This time it was so great to go with your best friend, because all we did was sit with each other and we could talk about everything. You don't have to be worried about … 'Oh my gosh, who am I meeting?' " she said. "It was just such a great, easy evening when you have someone with you that's your person, you know? We both discussed how different it was doing that."

Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Neilson Barnard/Getty

Their recent Met Gala appearance is another relationship milestone as it marks their first time at the event since welcoming daughter Malti via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022.

Since becoming parents, the couple has given several glimpses of their sweet family on social media and at public events. In January, Malti made her first public appearance as she tagged along for the ceremony that honored the Jonas Brothers with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Following their appearance at 2019's event, Chopra Jonas joked that she definitely plans on telling their future kids about their Met Gala love story.

"The story I'll definitely tell our future kids … How I MET your father," she wrote on her Instagram story, making a nod to the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, in which a dad recounts his and his wife's love story to their two children.