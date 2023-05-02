Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Hold Hands While Wearing Monochromatic Looks at Met Gala 2023

The pair were joined by other sports stars including Serena Williams, Brittney Griner and Dwayne Wade

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 2, 2023 08:37 AM

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes only had eyes for each other at the 2023 Met Gala.

The couple walked the red carpet wearing Karl Lagerfeld's classic black-and-white color combination — on theme for this year's event "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" dedicated to the late fashion designer who was known for designing some of Chanel's top lines.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, wore sleek black pants and a matching suit jacket with a deep lapel V-neck shape, which showed off a crisp white close-neck shirt. He accessorized the look with a pair of dark black shades, a silver chain and black pointed designer loafs.

His wife, 27, wore the opposite hue, with a white off-the-shoulder dress featuring silver sequins at the top and an open triangle cut in the front that showed off her toned legs.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 Met Gala.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 Met Gala.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 Met Gala.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 Met Gala.

RELATED GALLERY: Inside the 2023 Met Gala: Get a Rare Glimpse of Stars Enjoying Fashion's Most Exclusive Event of the Year

Brittany paired the look with silver heels, a silver bracelet, ring and earrings, and wore her hair in an elegant updo with tendrils framing her face.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, were photographed laughing and smiling brightly for photographers. They looked every bit the newlyweds as they also held hands and even shared several loving glances while walking down the red carpet.

They weren't the only sports couple at the event, as WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Griner also made their Met Gala debut in matching gray and white ensembles.

NBA athlete Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, also rocked coordinating monochromatic black and red suits as they posed for several photos at the event.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Is Pregnant! Tennis Superstar Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Alexis Ohanian

Other big sports names that attended the big fashion event included retired tennis star Serena Williams, who revealed not long before that she was expecting her second child with her Reddit co-founder husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams, 41, wore a black V-neck dress that visibly showed her baby bump, with a pearl hair accessory and several pearl necklaces.

It's no surprise that many sports stars were in attendance at the Met Gala this year, as tennis pro Roger Federer served as one of the co-chairs for the event alongside Grammy-winning performer Dua Lipa, Emmy-winning actress Michaela Coel and Oscar winner Penélope Cruz.

The 41-year-old Swiss athlete, who recently retired from dominating men's tennis for two decades and previously walked the Met Gala carpet in 2017, wore a classic black-and-white suit-and-tie ensemble complete with a black bow tie and shades, while his wife, fellow tennis player Mirka Federer, donned a light-pink, high-neck, long-sleeved dress with a large bow.

