Olivia Wilde Shines Bright in Chloé Cutout Gown (and New Blonde Hair) at Met Gala — See the Full Look!

The Don't Worry Darling director attended the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night in New York City

Published on May 1, 2023 06:47 PM
Olivia Wilde attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Olivia Wilde is glowing in Chloé!

The actress and Don't Worry Darling director, 39, smiled for photographers on Monday evening at the 2023 Met Gala, where she rocked a sleek white gown featuring midriff-baring side cutouts and gold beaded embroidery down the bodice and up the high collar.

For accessories, Wilde wore matching embroidered arm cuffs and chevron-shaped drop earrings. A metallic clutch was her bag of choice for the night.

Wilde decided to debut an blonder hairstyle with warm highlights in her curtain bangs. She also kept her makeup shimmery and golden.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

This year marks the first Met Gala Wilde has attended since 2016, when she was pregnant with her now-6-year-old daughter Daisy.

The actress — who arrived with her fellow then-pregnant pal Emily Blunt — looked stunning in a black dress, featuring silver details and a metallic choker, which Wilde complemented with a smokey eye and a sleek ponytail.

Speaking of her expectant-mom glam, Wilde previously told PEOPLE that her favorite ever Golden Globes look was when she was six months pregnant with her first child: son Otis, now 9.

"It's just a nice moment to share with my son in a funny way," she said. "We went there together. "

The Booksmart director added, "Karla Welch is my stylist, and she's really brilliant. And together, we showed that pregnant women can still be sexy. And there's no need to disguise yourself in lots of layers and Gucci made a beautiful dress."

Welch has been by Wilde's side since her early days in Hollywood, watching her grow into the heavy hitter that she is in the industry today and witnessing her style evolution firsthand.

"We have such a trust, and that's why we're successful," Welch recently told PEOPLE of her working relationship with the actress and filmmaker. "That's the ultimate goal for me with any of my clients, is that they trust me."

Welch said that she and Wilde are close enough now that there's little back-and-forth on deciding what to wear for events. But to get the vibe for each event just right, they still have a touch base. Welch described Wilde as having a "bohemian spirit" — and the pro knows no matter what she will always kill it in a body-hugging, revealing or sheer dress, like what she wore for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this year.

"She always looks bangin', " Welch raved about her client, adding that it's been interesting watching her go from "ingénue actress to full-on amazing director."

"She's obviously very sexy," added the stylist, who also works with stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson. "But she's also a smart, powerful woman, which is fun to play off of."

