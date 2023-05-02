Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wear the Same Dress — in Opposite Colors! — to 2023 Met Gala

Met Gala 2023 attendees were seeing double with Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang!

During Monday night's annual fundraising gala at N.Y.C.'s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actress and director, 39, and Vogue China editor, 29, walked the red carpet wearing nearly the same dress in different hues.

Wilde and Zhang both rocked a Chloé frock based on a 40-year-old Karl Lagerfeld design, in honor of the night's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

While Wilde opted for a white version of the side cutout gown, which was created by Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst, Zhang wore a black creation of the floor-length dress that featured a ruffled skirt and cape with a long train with gold embellishments at the bottom.

Though Zhang chose black for her look, she stood out thanks to her blue long bob and black shades. Meanwhile, Wilde decided to debut a blonder hairstyle during the evening with warm highlights in her curtain bangs.

Olivia Wilde at the 2023 Met Gala. Margaret Zhang at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Don't Worry Darling director accessorized her look with embroidered gold arm cuffs that matched the design on the front of the dress and chevron-shaped drop earrings, carrying a gold clutch.

Designer Hearst, 46, told Vogue that Wilde's dress was based on a shorter one Lagerfeld had created in 1983 and was from Chloé's spring collection from that year. The collection was inspired by music, and Wilde's look "referenced a violin crafted by a 17th century Italian luthier named Nicola Amati."

"What I loved about the original design was the musical inspiration of it, and the surrealistic touch on it," she told the publication, who hosts the annual fashion event.

"There was something quite timeless that we could bring back to the Met Gala in 2023," Hearst added. "We made it a gala dress instead of a cocktail dress, and I think it worked beautifully."

As well as Chloé, Lagerfeld was also at the helm of Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label.

Wilde, who has now attended the Met Gala five times, also wore Chloé for the gala's afterparty, opting for a silver netted gown which she wore over a pair of black lingerie.

This year marked the first Met Gala Wilde has attended since 2016, when she was pregnant with her now-6-year-old daughter Daisy. She shares her daughter with ex Jason Sudeikis, along with their 9-year-old son Otis.

The actress — who arrived with her fellow then-pregnant pal Emily Blunt — looked stunning in a black dress, featuring silver details and a metallic choker, which Wilde complemented with a smokey eye and a sleek ponytail.