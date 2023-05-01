Nicole Kidman Wears Dress from 2004 Chanel No. 5 Ad for Date Night with Keith Urban at Met Gala 2023

For Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Monday was the date night to end all date nights.

The longtime couple attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, walking side by side on the red carpet during the event celebrating Karl Lagerfeld — and Kidman paid tribute to the late German designer in the most nostalgic way.

The Oscar-winning actress, 55, wore the exact pink tulle gown that she wore when she starred in a 2004 Chanel No. 5 ad directed by Baz Luhrmann — and nearly a decade later, it fit like a glove.

"This dress was worn in the Chanel No. 5 commercial that Baz Luhrmann and I did with Karl, who concocted this out of his head," Kidman told La La Anthony on the red carpet.

"I suppose the way these these couture gowns last is because of their exquisiteness," she added, of the vintage dress. "If you take care of them and love them, they are timeless."

"To be able to wear the same thing 20 years later and it still holds...There's whimsy to it," Kidman continued. "It's a feather and it's unbelievably comfortable, but it's all handmade, it's couture and that's what it should be."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Designed by the French fashion house, the dress was embellished with 250 pink feathers and 3,000 sequins, completed by a four-meter train. Kidman topped the look with a dainty black bow that hung delicately from her long, golden locks.

As for her jewelry, she opted for Winston Cluster diamond chandelier earrings, which were approximately 16.64 carats and set in platinum. She finished the look with a sparkling cluster diamond ring, that sparkled as she held hands with Urban.

The musician, 55, kept it classic in a black-and-white tuxedo. He accessorized with a white boutonnière and several rings on his fingers.

In the hours leading up to the pair's Met Gala arrival, Kidman teased her look on Instagram, posting two throwback video clips from the original Chanel No 5 ad.

The first video featured the actress prancing through N.Y.C. in the pink gown, paired with the caption: "Running to The Met."

The second clip was more of a tribute to the late designer himself, featuring old videos of Lagerfeld sketching out looks and collaborating with Kidman in the studio.

She captioned the post, "For Karl," along with a red heart emoji.

Kidman and Urban previously attended the 2016 Met Gala, where the actress wowed in an astrological-themed number by Alexander McQueen during the annual fashion event, whose theme that year was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

More recently, the Roar actress and Grammy-winning country singer amped up their public display of affection on the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet in March.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Kidman, who was outfitted by stylist Julia von Boehm, selected a one-sleeved Armani Privé sequin gown, made custom with large rosette appliqués draped over the sleeveless strap and adorning the thigh-high slit. Her look was completed with pointed-toe stilettos with cutouts and an 18K white gold OMEGA Museum timepiece with a black band.

While her ensemble channeled all the bling, Kidman's makeup was kept simple courtesy of her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, who used a handful of pink-hued products by Sisley-Paris.

As the Oscar winner and her beau, who was clad in a traditional tuxedo suit, posed for photos, they also exchanged a steamy kiss and cuddles.

RELATED VIDEO: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

That same month, Urban kicked off his second Las Vegas residency show.

And while performing 2010's "Without You," footage from the couple's June 2006 wedding flashed on an oversized screen, giving fans a glimpse of the nuptials without needing a "save the date."

"I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song," he told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "It was really more about choosing to do that song, 'Without You,' and how that felt like the right time for that."

Urban, of course, got permission from his wife of nearly 17 years to air "just a little bit" of video from that day.

"I don't know if that's her favorite song, but it was the right one for the footage," he said.