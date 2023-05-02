Miranda Kerr knows a thing or two about glowy skin.

As CEO and founder of Kora Organics, Kerr and her trusted team are constantly working on solutions to help skin look and feel its healthiest.

For the 2023 Met Gala, thanks to her arsenal of organic products, Kerr, 40, lit up the red carpet with her luminous look.

Here are the latest and greatest the supermodel and businesswoman used on herself to look lit from within before hairstylist and makeup artist Ericka Verrett created her "'90s Chanel runway-inspired" beauty look.

Before Kerr slipped into her Dior Haute Couture ensemble — a gorgeous embroidered bustier and full skirt, plus Dior jewelry — she indulged in her skin ritual.

It started with a little sculpting and depuffing using one of Kerr's favorite tools, the the Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor. The star has long loved rose quartz for its soothing energy, so smoothing this over her face was the perfect way to start her regimen with some TLC.

Cleansing came next. For that, Kerr used her brightening Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser. Then she rolled on her eye care MVP — the Noni Radiant Eye Oil — to nourish and prep her eye area for makeup.

Kerr then reached for her new and innovative Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum for a glass skin-like effect. The certified organic formula that's powered by plant-based smoothers bakuchiol and alfalfa extract, took Kerr two years to perfect, she previously told PEOPLE.

Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty

"When I heard about bakuchiol as an alternative to traditional retinol, I was pretty excited," she said. "I spoke to the chemist about it and I was saying, 'How could we make it even more powerful?' And they [said by] including alfalfa extract. So, they are working together in this serum — and the combination is really quite powerful. The bakuchiol firms and strengthens but the alfalfa extract smooths."

She continued, "In addition to that, we also include in here acai plant stem cells, which are full of antioxidants. They help prevent future aging and environmental stress on the skin."

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

And no Kora Organics formula is complete without Noni extract, another antioxidant that nourishes skin.

Kerr topped her serum off with the super-hydrating Turmeric Glow Moisturizer and sealed it in with the Noni Glow Face Oil.

To calm her skin and senses when necessary, a spritz of the Minty Mineral Hydration Mist does the trick!

From here, trusted pro Verrett stepped in hair and makeup that felt "high glamour."

Getty

Tweezerman's ProMaster Eyelash Curler gave Kerr's lashes extra definition, while Ilia's Color Block Lipstick in Tango and Ultra Violet combined created her standout pout.

Lastly, Verrett created a topknot using äz Craft Luxury Hair Care. The hero? Amplify Texture Spray, which was the secret to her soft texture.