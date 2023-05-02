Lifestyle Style Miranda Kerr Did Her Own Pre-Makeup Skin Prep for the 2023 Met Gala — Here's What She Used The Kora Organics CEO and founder shares her regimen for radiant skin at the 2023 Met Gala By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 04:39 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Miranda Kerr knows a thing or two about glowy skin. As CEO and founder of Kora Organics, Kerr and her trusted team are constantly working on solutions to help skin look and feel its healthiest. For the 2023 Met Gala, thanks to her arsenal of organic products, Kerr, 40, lit up the red carpet with her luminous look. Here are the latest and greatest the supermodel and businesswoman used on herself to look lit from within before hairstylist and makeup artist Ericka Verrett created her "'90s Chanel runway-inspired" beauty look. Before Kerr slipped into her Dior Haute Couture ensemble — a gorgeous embroidered bustier and full skirt, plus Dior jewelry — she indulged in her skin ritual. My First Met Gala! See These Stars' Amazing Red Carpet Debuts It started with a little sculpting and depuffing using one of Kerr's favorite tools, the the Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor. The star has long loved rose quartz for its soothing energy, so smoothing this over her face was the perfect way to start her regimen with some TLC. Cleansing came next. For that, Kerr used her brightening Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser. Then she rolled on her eye care MVP — the Noni Radiant Eye Oil — to nourish and prep her eye area for makeup. 10 Essentials Miranda Kerr Uses for Bolstering Her Well-Being as a Busy Mom Kerr then reached for her new and innovative Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum for a glass skin-like effect. The certified organic formula that's powered by plant-based smoothers bakuchiol and alfalfa extract, took Kerr two years to perfect, she previously told PEOPLE. Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty "When I heard about bakuchiol as an alternative to traditional retinol, I was pretty excited," she said. "I spoke to the chemist about it and I was saying, 'How could we make it even more powerful?' And they [said by] including alfalfa extract. So, they are working together in this serum — and the combination is really quite powerful. The bakuchiol firms and strengthens but the alfalfa extract smooths." Miranda Kerr Calls Motherhood 'Most Incredibly Rewarding Experience' as She Reflects on Turning 40 She continued, "In addition to that, we also include in here acai plant stem cells, which are full of antioxidants. They help prevent future aging and environmental stress on the skin." Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty And no Kora Organics formula is complete without Noni extract, another antioxidant that nourishes skin. Kerr topped her serum off with the super-hydrating Turmeric Glow Moisturizer and sealed it in with the Noni Glow Face Oil. Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night. To calm her skin and senses when necessary, a spritz of the Minty Mineral Hydration Mist does the trick! From here, trusted pro Verrett stepped in hair and makeup that felt "high glamour." Getty Miranda Kerr Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes — and Shares Her Skincare Secrets — as She Preps for SXSW! Tweezerman's ProMaster Eyelash Curler gave Kerr's lashes extra definition, while Ilia's Color Block Lipstick in Tango and Ultra Violet combined created her standout pout. Lastly, Verrett created a topknot using äz Craft Luxury Hair Care. The hero? Amplify Texture Spray, which was the secret to her soft texture.