Michelle Yeoh Turns Heads at the Met Gala Outfitted in a Tuxedo-Style Gown and Impressive Jewelry

The Oscar-winning actress brought her signature classy style to fashion's biggest night

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 1, 2023 11:46 PM
Michelle Yeoh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Michelle Yeoh is everywhere, including the Met Gala!

On Monday night, the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once star, 60, walked the 2023 carpet outfitted a tuxedo-style ball gown and impressive jewelry.

Her elegant dress had many intricate details, including the under layer, which featured a button-up silhouette, portrait collared neckline and billowy organza sleeves. Her skirt was more so a long belted train secured over the white one-piece.

The outfit was amped up with platform leather boots adorned with a buckle detail.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Known for her classic beauty, the actress kept her hair and makeup simple, opting to wear a low-hung bun, subtly smudged wing and a glossy light pink lip.

Yeoh's return to the high-profile event — themed "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" this year in honor of the awe-inspiring 60-year career belonging to the eponymous late fashion designer — comes only one year after her last.

Last May, she made a grand entrance in a sea-green Prabal Garung mermaid gown with a show-stopping cape. A knockout Tasaki necklace complemented the off-the-shoulder cut of the dress while Mimi So jewels added extra gleam.

That year she wore her long hair down and chose to complete the simple hairdo with a bright red lipstick.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Getty

Ever since the release of the A24 film last year, Yeoh has been taking award season by storm, earning nominations and wins for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang.

And there's no stopping Yeoh. She'll star in the movie adaptation of Wicked (out in 2024) and is starring in new Disney+ series American Born Chinese (out May 24) alongside EEAO costars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu.

"A lot of actresses find, as the numbers get bigger, the roles start to dwindle," she told PEOPLE in her March cover story. "Over the last few years, I'm very proud that we have been breaking away from stereotypes — it's not just lip service. It is happening. And it's happening to me."

Michelle Yeoh 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Yeoh has also been curating a roster of show-stopping red carpet looks along the way — and she takes it quite seriously.

"I've learned that fans crave that red carpet moment," she shared. "I think that's part and parcel of what we do, is we created this magical movie or world for them, so this is an extension of that. And to be shown these amazing — almost like art — all these amazing designers to start off with, and then all the haute couture."

She's also learned what doesn't work: "At the end of the day, I know who I am. You can't let the dress wear you and you can't be walking around going, 'I'm so uncomfortable. I can't breathe.' And you are expected to sit there for three hours and you're like, 'I'm going to die. And I can't go to the bathroom.'"

