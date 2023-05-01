Margot Robbie Wears Remake of Cindy Crawford's 1993 Chanel Gown to Met Gala: 'I Feel Really Great in It'

The Barbie actress made a statement wearing a remake of the supermodel's dress that debuted on the runway 30 years ago

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 1, 2023 08:07 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage); Cindy Crawford lors du défilé haute couture de Chanel en janvier 1993 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage; ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Margot Robbie's Met Gala look honored two legendary fashion icons.

The 32-year-old Barbie actress stepped out on the red carpet wearing a flowy Chanel black gown designed with a see-through corset bodice and gold piping, a style that was previously worn by a legendary supermodel.

"I'm wearing Chanel, this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993. They remade it for me and it's obviously a Karl design. I feel really great in it, actually," she told La La Anthony for Vogue of the piece, which debuted as a part of the Spring/Summer collection 30 years ago.

She also opened up about celebrating the night's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late German fashion designer who helmed Chanel for decades.

"I had the great privilege of getting to know Karl to an extent," she said. "I was the last Chanel ambassador that he picked, actually. It is an honor. I'm thrilled that they're honoring him tonight because he was exceptional."

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Robbie's attendance at the event comes just under a week after she joined Barbie writer-director Greta Gerwig, plus costars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, to talk about the upcoming movie at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Both Gosling, 42, and Robbie rocked coordinating pink looks at the event, with the Oscar-nominated actress in a quintessentially Barbie two-piece pink gingham Prada set, consisting of a crop top and high-waisted mini skirt.

She paired the perfect-for-the-occasion set with matching pink heels and a gold anklet, with her blonde hair in a side part to show off simple earrings.

Gosling also rocked a pink ensemble, only his came with a bit of camp. The Notebook star sported a pink Carhartt coat layered over a white T-shirt with director Gerwig's name in Barbie font printed across his chest. He paired the pieces with neutral brown trousers and dress shoes.

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie Dazzles in Dramatic Red Valentino Gown at Babylon Premiere in London

Notably regarded as the sartorial scene's equivalent to the Academy Awards, the Met Gala is a highly anticipated event for fashion fans — whether they're the celebrities and designers gracing the famed staircase or onlookers excitedly watching from their couches at home as they arrive.

The exclusive affair is a fundraising event for the Met's Costume Institute, formally titled The Anna Wintour Costume Center — named after Vogue's editor-in-chief, who has been a chair member of the gala since 1995.

While the remarkable outfits donned by the well-clad stars have become the main attraction for the eager eyes of style seekers watching around the world, the dress code is dependent upon a theme that differs each year — of which Wintour, 73, gets the final say.

Over the years, topics have often teetered between "thematic shows and monographic ones of a single designer," the Costume Institute's fashion mastermind Andrew Bolton told Vogue. "We always try to have a menu of shows that are dynamic, that go back and forth on subjects from the past and the present."

And this year's theme is no different, narrowing in on the latter and spotlighting fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Though similar to themes in the past, this year's decision has generated mixed reviews from stars and fans alike due to the late designer's controversial history.

