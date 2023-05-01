Lizzo Opts for Pearls and Curls at the 2023 Met Gala

Turn up the music because Lizzo has arrived!

The "About Damn Time" singer hit the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a classic yet modern gown adorned with pearls.

For the Karl Lagerfeld theme of the night, the 35-year-old singer chose Chanel, arriving in a custom black silk crêpe dress with a glass pearls harness, inspired by a look from the 1991/92 ready-to-wear collection. She finished her ensemble with Chanel accessories, shoes and purse and even Chanel makeup. She finished her look with a curly updo.

Before hitting the red carpet, she posted an Instagram of herself in the gown indulging in some french fries, with the caption, "What's after 7?"

The 2023 Met Gala theme, officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honors the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85. (Annually, the Costume Institute requires its esteemed attendees to abide by a dress code that is a reflection of the theme.)

Lizzo. Mike Coppola/Getty

This year's visit to the exclusive affair marks the songstress' second consecutive appearance at the Met Gala, a follow-up (ahem, encore) to her unforgettable performance on the 2022 red carpet when she famously whipped out her flute for a song.

Her musical accompaniment served as an elaborate accessory to complement her hand-embroidered gold and black coat over her black, curve-hugging gown by Thom Browne. She paired the ensemble with a gold choker necklace by Lorraine West and long black nails.

"It took 22,000 hours to make this coat, I'm just so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art," the artist said during the Vogue livestream from the carpet, showing off the intricate floral design covering the detailed Chesterfield-inspired coat.

Lizzo made her Met Gala debut in 2019 as a guest of Marc Jacobs, wearing head-to-toe pink. She started off her look with a fuchsia wig, which she paired with a pink, feather-adorned cape. Underneath, the star opted for a baby pink dress that was finalized with a hot pink bow at the waist.

Lizzo loved her 2019 look so much that she was seen still wearing it the next morning, strutting through an airport rocking the outerwear piece.