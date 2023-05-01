Lizzo Opts for Pearls and Curls at the 2023 Met Gala

The "Truth Hurts" singer wore a custom Chanel look based on a 1990s-era Chanel dress for fashion's big night

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 09:55 PM
Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Turn up the music because Lizzo has arrived!

The "About Damn Time" singer hit the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a classic yet modern gown adorned with pearls.

For the Karl Lagerfeld theme of the night, the 35-year-old singer chose Chanel, arriving in a custom black silk crêpe dress with a glass pearls harness, inspired by a look from the 1991/92 ready-to-wear collection. She finished her ensemble with Chanel accessories, shoes and purse and even Chanel makeup. She finished her look with a curly updo.

Before hitting the red carpet, she posted an Instagram of herself in the gown indulging in some french fries, with the caption, "What's after 7?"

The 2023 Met Gala theme, officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honors the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85. (Annually, the Costume Institute requires its esteemed attendees to abide by a dress code that is a reflection of the theme.)

Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzo. Mike Coppola/Getty

This year's visit to the exclusive affair marks the songstress' second consecutive appearance at the Met Gala, a follow-up (ahem, encore) to her unforgettable performance on the 2022 red carpet when she famously whipped out her flute for a song.

Her musical accompaniment served as an elaborate accessory to complement her hand-embroidered gold and black coat over her black, curve-hugging gown by Thom Browne. She paired the ensemble with a gold choker necklace by Lorraine West and long black nails.

"It took 22,000 hours to make this coat, I'm just so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art," the artist said during the Vogue livestream from the carpet, showing off the intricate floral design covering the detailed Chesterfield-inspired coat.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Lizzo made her Met Gala debut in 2019 as a guest of Marc Jacobs, wearing head-to-toe pink. She started off her look with a fuchsia wig, which she paired with a pink, feather-adorned cape. Underneath, the star opted for a baby pink dress that was finalized with a hot pink bow at the waist.

Lizzo loved her 2019 look so much that she was seen still wearing it the next morning, strutting through an airport rocking the outerwear piece.

Related Articles
met gala arrivals
Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Nicole Kidman Wears Dress from 2004 Chanel No. 5 Ad for Date Night with Keith Urban at Met Gala 2023
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Gown Features More than 50,000 Pearls and Took 1,000 Hours to Make
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Date Night at the Met! All of the Stylish Couples Attending the 2023 Met Gala
Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Wows in Sheer Corset Gown at the 2023 Met Gala — See Her Take on the 'Naked' Dress Trend
Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Continues Her 'No-Pants' Trend at the 2023 Met Gala in a Daring Black Bodysuit
The scene during Diana Vreeland's 10th annual Costume Institute costume exhibit ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 8, 1981 in New York. Article title: 'Louise meets the Met
A Complete Timeline of Met Gala Themes
Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Billie Eilish Goes Gothic Glam in Sheer Lace Dress at 2023 Met Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage); Cindy Crawford lors du défilé haute couture de Chanel en janvier 1993 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Wears Remake of Cindy Crawford's 1993 Chanel Gown to Met Gala: 'I Feel Really Great in It'
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
2023 Met Gala Co-Chair Dua Lipa Pays Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Classic Chanel Gown
Penélope Cruz attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Penélope Cruz Hits the Met Gala Red Carpet in a Sparkling Pale Blue Ballgown
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Spark Romance Rumors as They Walk the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Make Their Met Gala Debut as a Couple in Coordinating Looks
Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen Wears Vintage Chanel Dress in First Met Gala Appearance Since Tom Brady Divorce
Kylie Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kylie Jenner Rocks Edgy Red Gown at 2023 Met Gala as She Says She's 'Here for a Good Time'
Emily Blunt attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Blunt Responds to 'Devil Wears Prada' Joke at Met Gala 2023: 'Tried to Put on My Skinny Pants'