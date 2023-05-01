Lily Collins Wears Karl Lagerfeld's Name on Her Dress at the 2023 Met Gala

Lily Collins took the theme literally at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Emily in Paris star, who missed out on last year's biggest night in fashion, wore a custom Vera Wang gown to the annual affair.

According to a release, the 34-year-old chose a custom light ivory and black silk lingerie-inspired ball gown with trapunto stitch details, separate draped sleeves and a center slit on the skirt; all accented by a silver sequin "KARL" embroidery at the hem. The night's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the late Chanel creative director.

To accessorize the look, she chose a diamond necklace, earrings and two rings from Cartier. A retro hairstyle with a deep side part completed the ensemble.

Lily Collins at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The last time Collins graced the coveted staircase was in 2019 when she sported a handful of small white flowers in her Priscilla Presley-inspired raised hair and a flowing white bridal Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

On top of the Couture gown, Collins wore a dazzling necklace made with platinum, emeralds, rock crystal, onyx, black lacquer and diamonds. The piece, according to Collins, required its own security team.

On an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Collins, 30, explained that the Cartier Magnitude High Jewelry necklace needed to be watched at all times.

"Not only its own security guard, but there was also a woman – the only woman who had the key to unlock it!" Collins told Corden, 40.

"There's a device used for this specific necklace and at the end of the night, I had to have her there to take it off," Collins said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, before Collins handed over the stunning piece of jewelry, she asked the very security guard to take a photo of her in her hotel bathtub — a tradition she follows after every Met Gala.

"One of my best friends was supposed to go to the afterparties with me, and she bailed. [She] usually takes a picture of me in the bathtub in my outfit — I know, it's a thing I do, whatever — but I asked the security guard to take it for me," Collins explained.

"So before they took the jewelry off, I was like, 'I know this is weird, but can you take a picture of me in the bathtub?' It was a woman, so I felt fine about that, but she thought I was really weird … but she nailed it. I got the photo."