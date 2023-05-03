Lily Collins Gives Fans What They Want and Posts Her Traditional Bathtub Photo After the Met Gala

This is the fourth year Collins has posted the fun photo

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 3, 2023 03:04 PM
Lily Collins Snaps Her Annual Bathtub Photo After 2023 Met Gala: ‘Tradition Called’
Photo: Lily Collins/Instagram

Lily Collins is keeping with her customs.

Though she missed out on the past couple of Met Galas, Lily Collins is keeping her old tradition alive of taking a picture in her red carpet gown while lying in her hotel bathtub.

This year's rendition of the photo comes after a four-year hiatus for the star from the biggest night in fashion and sees her in full glam sprawled out across the marble bathtub of the Carlyle Hotel.

Lily Collins Snaps Her Annual Bathtub Photo After 2023 Met Gala: ‘Tradition Called’
Lily Collins/Instagram

In the photo, which she shared on Instagram to her 28.7 million followers, Collins is wearing her custom black and white Vera Wang gown, Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels, expertly draping her long tulle train over the edge of the outfit-matching marble tub to show off the glittering "KARL" embellishment featured on the fabric. She captioned the photo "Tradition called…"

Fans in the comment section were quick to celebrate the return of a Met Gala staple, calling them "Iconic photos of Lily in the bathtub," and saying that it "Never gets old 😂" Another wrote, "I missed the bathtub photos so much 😭," and one fan even said they are "the pictures everyone was waiting for!!! 😂🙌🏻🤍."

Lily Collins Snaps Her Annual Bathtub Photo
Lily Collins/Instagram

The last time fans were treated to a bathtub picture from the Emily in Paris star was in 2019 when she sported a handful of small white flowers in her Priscilla Presley-inspired hair and a flowing white bridal Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

Collins shared a picture that year with the caption, "This dilemma again... after party or bath?..." as she posed fully inside the tub, more submerged than the most recent iteration of the recurring photo shoot.

She opened up to James Corden on an episode of the Late Late Show shortly after the Met Gala and revealed that her friend who was supposed to take her infamous bathtub picture had bailed on her, but she wasn't willing to break tradition. So she hopped in the bathtub and had one of the handlers who was in charge of her jewelry snap the photo for her.

"I was, like, so dedicated," she said with a laugh.

Lily Collins Snaps Her Annual Bathtub Photo
Lily Collins/Instagram

Before that, in 2018, she did it yet again, this time sitting rather than lying in her Heavenly Bodies-themed attire consisting of a dark and dramatic Givenchy gown, halo-esque headpiece, Cartier jewelry and goth-glam makeup.

That year she captioned the photo, "Tell me the truth: should I stay in and take a bath or go out to the after party?..." which seems to be a theme for the star of not wanting to leave the comfort of a nice hotel tub.

But it all started in 2017.

Collins Instagrammed a photo of herself in her Giambattista Valli confection for that year's Gala, themed "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between." She captioned her photo, "Clean up on aisle 4..."

Though that wasn't Collins' first Met Gala — far from it, actually — it was where her tradition began, and ever since then, she hasn't let her fans down.

