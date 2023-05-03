Lil Nas X Went From Crystal-Covered Cat at the Met Gala to Fresh-Faced in Just a Few Hours

Lil Nas X will be a cat till he can't no more.

The "Old Town Road" rapper stopped the carpet as one of the 2023 Met Gala attendees (along with Doja Cat and Jared Leto) to pay tribute to the one of the most famous felines in the fashion industry Monday night.

In honor of the event's theme this year, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the Grammy winner, who teamed up with makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team and stylist Nicola Formichetti, arrived as Lagerfeld's notable pet companion Choupette decked out from head to toe in crystals (thousands to be exact, McGrath told Vogue).

He even got out his claws, wearing long silver and gemstone nails done by Temeka Jackson, and towered over the crowd in platform boots.

Lil Nas X on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

However, despite having endured nine hours of glam to perfect the costume, Lil Nas X appeared to have swiped it off only hours later in exchange for a fresh-faced, though still furry, afterparty look.

By the end of the night, the 24-year-old was spotted at a Met Gala afterparty hosted by Janelle Monáe sans silver makeup and bling.

His sexy look was styled with a furry vest featuring an ab-baring cutout and jeans.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com

It's unclear who was in charge of removing Lil Nas X's full-body artwork or how long the process took.

What is certain from the looks of his celebrity-filled selfies taken inside the museum and later shared to Instagram, is that he kept in on a little while longer after the carpet.

There only seems to be a couple hours between then and the post-Gala festivities, meaning his makeup was stripped in that amount of time.

This year's theme was dedicated to the fashion visionary who worked for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

The A-list guests showed in plenty of looks dedicated to Lagerfeld, some putting their own spin on the icon's famous uniform (a black suit, tie and sunglasses) with others, including Margot Robbie, drawing inspiration from archival looks.