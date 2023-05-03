Lil Nas X Went From Crystal-Covered Cat at the Met Gala to Fresh-Faced in Just a Few Hours

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath told Vogue that the musician’s Choupette tribute at the 2023 Met Gala involved nine hours of glam

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 01:59 PM
Lil Nas X Met Gala makeup
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty, Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Lil Nas X will be a cat till he can't no more.

The "Old Town Road" rapper stopped the carpet as one of the 2023 Met Gala attendees (along with Doja Cat and Jared Leto) to pay tribute to the one of the most famous felines in the fashion industry Monday night.

In honor of the event's theme this year, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the Grammy winner, who teamed up with makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team and stylist Nicola Formichetti, arrived as Lagerfeld's notable pet companion Choupette decked out from head to toe in crystals (thousands to be exact, McGrath told Vogue).

He even got out his claws, wearing long silver and gemstone nails done by Temeka Jackson, and towered over the crowd in platform boots.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Lil Nas X on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

However, despite having endured nine hours of glam to perfect the costume, Lil Nas X appeared to have swiped it off only hours later in exchange for a fresh-faced, though still furry, afterparty look.

By the end of the night, the 24-year-old was spotted at a Met Gala afterparty hosted by Janelle Monáe sans silver makeup and bling.

His sexy look was styled with a furry vest featuring an ab-baring cutout and jeans.

Lil Nas X - The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Ben Rosser/BFA.com

It's unclear who was in charge of removing Lil Nas X's full-body artwork or how long the process took.

What is certain from the looks of his celebrity-filled selfies taken inside the museum and later shared to Instagram, is that he kept in on a little while longer after the carpet.

There only seems to be a couple hours between then and the post-Gala festivities, meaning his makeup was stripped in that amount of time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This year's theme was dedicated to the fashion visionary who worked for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

The A-list guests showed in plenty of looks dedicated to Lagerfeld, some putting their own spin on the icon's famous uniform (a black suit, tie and sunglasses) with others, including Margot Robbie, drawing inspiration from archival looks.

Related Articles
Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld
Lil Nas X Sparkles in Head-to-Toe Silver Crystals — and Thong! — to Honor Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette
Lil Nas X Captures Selfies With All Your Favorites From Inside the Met Gala
Lil Nas X — and His Choupette Glam — Snapped So Many Starry Selfies Inside the 2023 Met Gala
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
See All the Tributes to Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat, Choupette, on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Doja Cat Goes Full Feline on 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette
Choupette and Karl Lagerfeld
All About Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat Choupette
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
The Best Moments From the 2023 Met Gala
Ashley Graham attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Ashley Graham Wears 'Magnificent and Powerful' Tiered Gown to 2023 Met Gala: 'I Feel So Beautiful'
Cardi B three Mat Gala Looks 2023
Cardi B Wears Four Gowns in One Night at the 2023 Met Gala
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Spark Romance Rumors as They Walk the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in Velvet Halter Gown at Met Gala
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hit the Met Gala in Coordinating Mother-Daughter Pink Fendi Looks
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Gown Features More than 50,000 Pearls and Took 1,000 Hours to Make
Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Paris Hilton Makes Her Met Gala Debut in All-Black Leather Look: 'Not Typical'
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Transformed Her Goth-Glam Met Gala Red Carpet Look for the Afterparties
met-gala-after-party-looks
The Met Gala 2023 Afterparties Looks You Didn't See (but Can't Miss)
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Hits Met Gala 2023 in Beaded Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress and Voluminous Disco Curls