Lil Nas X — and His Choupette Glam — Snapped So Many Starry Selfies Inside the 2023 Met Gala

Leave it to Lil Nas X to get a selfie with just about everyone

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 2, 2023 01:49 PM
Lil Nas X Captures Selfies With All Your Favorites From Inside the Met Gala
Photo: Lil Nas X/instagram

Lil Nas X was having his fangirl moment at the 2023 Met Gala.

The musician arrived at the Met Gala in a blindingly beautiful silver cat look and left with a handful of selfies with some of the biggest names who attended.

The 24-year-old musician had all eyes on him on the carpet in a full-body crystallized look inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette that he created with the help of legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, creative director Nicola Formichett, nail artist Temeka Jackson and hairstylist Coree Moreno.

It seemed like his glitzy glamour attracted the attention of everyone there, as he shared a series of selfies on Instagram with everyone from Kim Kardashian and Doja Cat to Billie Eilish and more.

Lil Nas X/instagram
Lil Nas X/instagram

He started his multi-part post with a photo of himself from behind, posing on the red carpet behind Vogue contributing editor Lauren Santo Domingo, where his sparkling cheeks are on full display, then adding an up-close video of his makeup before getting into the selfies.

Lil Nas X Captures Selfies With All Your Favorites From Inside the Met Gala
Lil Nas X/instagram

This first selfie showed him and his pearl-encrusted face standing next to Bad Bunny, who wore a white, backless Jacquemus suit with his hair slicked back and pearl earrings.

Next was a flick with his "INDUSTRY BABY" collaborator Jack Harlow, who wore a black Tommy Hilfiger suit, pearl earrings and his signature curly hair dangling untouched.

Lil Nas X Captures Selfies With All Your Favorites From Inside the Met Gala
Lil Nas X/instagram

Nas then met up with his feline friend Doja Cat, who showed off her rendition of a glamorous Choupette in a tight-fitted hooded Oscar de la Renta gown that she completed with prosthetic cat makeup and sparkling cat ears on top of the hood.

Lil Nas X Captures Selfies With All Your Favorites From Inside the Met Gala
Lil Nas X/instagram

The singer then met up with fashion royalty Naomi Campbell for a quick embrace before hanging out with Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray, who sported Thom Browne and Balmain, respectively.

Lil Nas X Captures Selfies With All Your Favorites From Inside the Met Gala
Lil Nas X/instagram

Billie Eilish was the next on the list of selfies, and she starkly contrasted Lil Nas X's shiny outfit with her goth-glamour Simone Rocha gown — custom made for her — and Cartier jewelry.

Lil Nas X Captures Selfies With All Your Favorites From Inside the Met Gala
Lil Nas X/instagram

Finishing off his star-studded selfie selection was Kim Kardashian, posing with duck lips in her Schiaparelli design and a group selfie with Maluma and Annita, who looked ultra-excited to see the walking disco ball.

Lil Nas X's over-the-top glam took nine hours to complete, according to Vogue, so it only makes sense that so many stars wanted to get pictures with it.

