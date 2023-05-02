Lifestyle Style Lil Nas X — and His Choupette Glam — Snapped So Many Starry Selfies Inside the 2023 Met Gala Leave it to Lil Nas X to get a selfie with just about everyone By Zizi Strater Published on May 2, 2023 01:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Lil Nas X/instagram Lil Nas X was having his fangirl moment at the 2023 Met Gala. The musician arrived at the Met Gala in a blindingly beautiful silver cat look and left with a handful of selfies with some of the biggest names who attended. The 24-year-old musician had all eyes on him on the carpet in a full-body crystallized look inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette that he created with the help of legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, creative director Nicola Formichett, nail artist Temeka Jackson and hairstylist Coree Moreno. Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See It seemed like his glitzy glamour attracted the attention of everyone there, as he shared a series of selfies on Instagram with everyone from Kim Kardashian and Doja Cat to Billie Eilish and more. Lil Nas X/instagram He started his multi-part post with a photo of himself from behind, posing on the red carpet behind Vogue contributing editor Lauren Santo Domingo, where his sparkling cheeks are on full display, then adding an up-close video of his makeup before getting into the selfies. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Lil Nas X/instagram This first selfie showed him and his pearl-encrusted face standing next to Bad Bunny, who wore a white, backless Jacquemus suit with his hair slicked back and pearl earrings. Next was a flick with his "INDUSTRY BABY" collaborator Jack Harlow, who wore a black Tommy Hilfiger suit, pearl earrings and his signature curly hair dangling untouched. Lil Nas X/instagram Nas then met up with his feline friend Doja Cat, who showed off her rendition of a glamorous Choupette in a tight-fitted hooded Oscar de la Renta gown that she completed with prosthetic cat makeup and sparkling cat ears on top of the hood. The Best Moments From the 2023 Met Gala Lil Nas X/instagram The singer then met up with fashion royalty Naomi Campbell for a quick embrace before hanging out with Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray, who sported Thom Browne and Balmain, respectively. Lil Nas X/instagram Billie Eilish was the next on the list of selfies, and she starkly contrasted Lil Nas X's shiny outfit with her goth-glamour Simone Rocha gown — custom made for her — and Cartier jewelry. Lil Nas X/instagram Finishing off his star-studded selfie selection was Kim Kardashian, posing with duck lips in her Schiaparelli design and a group selfie with Maluma and Annita, who looked ultra-excited to see the walking disco ball. Lil Nas X's over-the-top glam took nine hours to complete, according to Vogue, so it only makes sense that so many stars wanted to get pictures with it.