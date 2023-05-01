Lil Nas X Sparkles in Head-to-Toe Silver Crystals — and Thong! — to Honor Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette

The rapper is one of many guests (Doja Cat! Jared Leto!) paying tribute to the late designer's beloved feline, Choupette, on the Met Gala red carpet

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on May 1, 2023 09:22 PM
Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld
Lil Nas X on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lil Nas X is absolutely sparkling on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

The rapper, 24, arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a full-body crystallized cat look created by makeup phenom Pat McGrath and designer house Dior Men, with creative direction by Nicola Formichetti in collaboration with Lil Nas X.

The musician wore a silver Dior thong and chunky silver glitter platform boots — with his body covered in silver paint and gemstones from head to toe. His face was covered in silver makeup and tons of gems and pearls that flowed down his neck and onto his chest.

Lil Nas X's long silver and gemstone nails were done by Temeka Jackson, and his hair by Coree Moreno.

The artist struck several poses on the red carpet, showing off his feline-forward look honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Lil Nas X on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Montero artist previously arrived at 2021's event in not one, not two, but three head-turning looks, styled by Hodo Musa.

He made a grand entrance on the red carpet, draped in a regal gold velvety cloak with a long train, which was fit for a king.

Next, Lil Nas X removed his cape on the carpet, revealing a full gold suit of armor underneath, which was complemented with a pair of gold earrings and some subtle gold winged eyeliner.

For his final look of the evening, the performer wore a fitted, long-sleeve black jumpsuit with a plunging zipper, all covered in sparkling gold jewels. He paired the look with black combat boots and accessorized it with a gold choker.

"How did I decide to get this look? Well, it was about three different looks," he told Keke Palmer on the red carpet during Vogue's livestream. He said after he took off his "amour," then, "We got to sexy. You know, we got really sexy slutty."

Asked how he has the freedom to express his vision, Lil Nas X noted that "COVID let me get a lot of time to think and learn to block people's thoughts about what I have to do ... [I] just like, realized we only get one chance to do this."

Last year's gala celebrated the museum's two-part exhibit, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the late designer, and the accompanying exhibit showcases around 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits across his prolific six decade career — designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

