Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Dress Designer Asked Her Not to Sit Down or Move One Arm in Her Skin-Tight Gown

Kylie Jenner had a couple ground rules to follow on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Rule No. 1: no sitting.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul made her sixth appearance at the Met on May 1, dressed in a bright red cutout gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier and a silk sky blue robe with matching crimson trim that also served as a train.

In a new video shared by the Jenner on Friday, chronicling the days leading up to the 2023 Met Gala, the designer of Jenner's edgy dress asked her to stay standing at the event.

"I would not like you to sit down," Ackermann instructed Jenner as she tried on the gown a few days before the Gala. "And I would not like you to move this arm," he added, pointing to the arm wearing the full-length sleeve.

"Got it. No moving," Jenner said with a smile.

Later in the video, Jenner stood in a van on the way to the Met. "I mean, if I drop my coat, I can sit down?" Jenner asked Ackermann. "No?"

"No," the designer responded.

Jenner, 25, talked about her decision to wear the red dress in the video. She was deciding whether to wear the red dress or a black dress Ackermann also custom made for her — one would be worn to the Met and the other to the afterparty.

"We decided on the red dress [for the Met.] I just think it's different than anything I've ever worn before," she told the camera. "I think the red really stands out. I just love how classy it is and it's timeless."

"Haider is a genius," the makeup mogul continued. "I've had so much fun creating these looks with him. I'm honored and excited to wear this dress and also to be going to the Met again."

Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

On the night of the event, Jenner thanked Ackermann for designing the look for her on Instagram, writing, "HAIDER ACKERMANN FOR JEAN PAUL GAULTIER ♥️💎 thank you to the entire @jeanpaulgaultier team and @h.a ! i love you guyssss 🫶🏻 you make my fashion dreams come true."

She also shared a shot of herself and Ackermann posing for a photo (pizza in hand) ahead of the event.

Speaking to Vogue correspondent La La Anthony alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and supermodel Kendall Jenner, she said, "I'm looking forward to making more memories with my sisters, seeing all the fashion. I'm just here for a good time."

The 2023 Met Gala marks Jenner's sixth time at the exclusive affair and her second consecutive appearance after stepping out last year.