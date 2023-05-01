Kylie Jenner Rocks Edgy Red Gown at 2023 Met Gala as She Says She's 'Here for a Good Time'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the 2023 Met Gala carpet in a red cutout gown by Haider Ackermann with a silk sky-blue cape, marking her sixth time at fashion's biggest night

Published on May 1, 2023 09:32 PM

Kylie Jenner is the moment at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Kyle Cosmetics mogul made her grand return to the famed sartorial steps, dressed in a bright red cutout gown by Haider Ackermann and a silk sky blue cape with matching crimson trims.

Speaking to Vogue correspondent La La Anthony alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and supermodel Kendall Jenner, she said, "I'm looking forward to making more memories with my sisters, seeing all the fashion. I'm just here for a good time."

The 2023 Met Gala marks Jenner's sixth time at the exclusive affair and her second consecutive appearance after stepping out last year.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," this year's theme honors the famed German fashion designer, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

Jenner's no stranger to the vintage scene and has long been amid her vintage era. As for her relationship to Chanel and Lagerfeld specifically? She's turned heads for sure.

Most recently, Jenner caught the eye of many when she posed poolside in a vintage classic from Chanel. According to Page Six, the suit she donned was part of the fashion house's spring 1995 show designed by Lagerfeld.

In one of the shots posted to Instagram, the designer's iconic double-C logo could be seen spelled out in bling on the backside of the thong-style bottoms. Despite its tiny size, the bikini packed a visual wallop with its triad of neon shades and a liberal application of sparkling crystals.

RELATED VIDEO: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

Prior to this year, Jenner made her long-awaited return to the Met Gala red carpet in 2022, just three months after she welcomed her son Aire with Travis Scott. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul delivered total bridal energy, sporting a billowing white ballgown skirt.

She skipped the Met Gala in 2021 — which had been postponed until September of that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — just days after she began showing off her growing baby bump in New York City.

Jenner's previous Met Gala looks have included Balmain in 2016, Versace in 2017, Alexander Wang in 2018 (three months after giving birth to daughter Stormi) and Versace again in 2019.

