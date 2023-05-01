Kristen Stewart Goes All-Natural at Met Gala 2023 with Chopped Hair and Minimal Makeup on Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart looked effortlessly chic at the 2023 Met Gala.

For an elaborate affair that's famously regarded as "fashion's biggest night," the 33-year-old Oscar nominee proved that less is more with her chic-yet-edgy gala getup.

To honor the Karl Lagerfeld theme, Stewart stepped out solo in a classic Chanel black-and-white suit with a modernized twist — her white blazer was cropped, and featured a contrasting black collar.

She layered it over a nude-and-white collared top made to look like a mini vest and paired it with tailored black trousers, plus a tie that doubled as a bow and featured a mini Chanel logo. The actress finished her outfit with two-toned loafers and a buckled belt by the French fashion house.

As for her glam, Stewart arrived in the bare minimum, sporting a fresh face with a light brow pencil. Her short hair was the highlight, rocking a messy — yet controlled — 'do that served as a perfect contrast to her crisp, put-together 'fit.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Kristen Stewart at the 2023 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

Although Stewart missed last year's Met Gala, 2023's event certainly isn't her first rodeo.

The actress made her Met Gala debut in 2010 at the height of Twilight mania, and has attended the fashion event many times since. Her most recent appearance was in 2021 when she sported a Barbie-esque updo complete with a pink sequin top and white pants.

As a Chanel ambassador, Stewart also had a personal connection to the brand's late longtime creative director Lagerfeld, who is being honored at this year's Met Gala.

In a 2019 Vanity Fair interview, Stewart opened up about working with Lagerfeld, saying he wasn't as "intimidating" as he seemed.

RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh Shaved Her Head for Her All-Out Met Gala 2023 Debut

"He liked what he liked because he liked it. He was a fancy motherf---er, but it was true to him," she said. "It's almost like he sensed he was intimidating, so he was like, 'No. To have a creative heart is daunting, but let's get it beating faster and harder.' "

As for her personal style, Stewart has never shied away from edgier looks, whether that be rocking pink hair or bleaching her eyebrows.

"My style is a little edgy and different," she previously told Vanity Fair. "It's fun to wear clothes that show off my personality, and I feel way more comfortable and confident when I do."

Stewart added, "It's boring if I look like everyone else. I like to be different, even if other people don't like what I'm wearing."

Kristen Stewart at the 2010 Met Gala.

RELATED GALLERY: My First Met Gala! See These Stars' Amazing Red Carpet Debuts

While Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer have yet to make their Met Gala debut as a couple, they have made several public appearances together since announcing their engagement in November 2021.

After going public with their romance in 2019, Stewart and Meyer have given many glimpses of their relationship through the years, including sweet tributes to each other on social media and various red-carpet appearances.

"Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA. Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson's already dead, or the stooges' raw power," Meyer wrote about Stewart in honor of the latter's 33rd birthday in April.

"I love you more than a dominos pizza when you're stoned, a Ricky's fish taco when you're hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings ~ hot and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love," she added.