Kim Kardashian Has a Wardrobe Malfunction After 2023 Met Gala When Her Custom Pearl Dress Breaks

Kim Kardashian had a bit of a fashion mishap at the Met Gala but bounced back like a boss.

The media mogul and entrepreneur just made her 10th Met Gala appearance wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture design by the brand's creative director Daniel Roseberry.

However, the gown, which consisted of a draped skirt and top made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls and took a dozen artisans 1,000 hours to craft, wasn't easy to walk in.

Videos from the red carpet show the little movement the dress allowed her — needing assistance from a multitude of people to make it up the coveted carpeted staircase because, alone, she couldn't quite walk her way up.

After attending the biggest night in fashion, Kardashian made her way back to the hotel by car, but when she exited the vehicle, a few strings of pearls towards the bottom of the garment came undone. The pearls spilled all over her feet and the street!

Despite this, Kardashian kept walking — probably because it wasn't the first time of the night that she'd lost some pearls from the garment.

The Kardashians' star told Vogue on the red carpet that "some popped on the way," adding that she told North to grab them. "They're real pearls, and she was putting them all in her purse."

The star also explained the vision behind her opulent ensemble, saying, "I wanted pearls," she said, adding, "I thought, 'What is more Karl [Lagerfield]?' You know, the iconic Chanel pearls are what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls."

After wearing the controversial Marilyn Monroe dress to last year's Met Gala, she told Vogue that she didn't feel any pressure to one-up herself this time around out "This year, I just wanted to feel glamorous. I really didn't feel the pressure. I just wanted to have a good time."