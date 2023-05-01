Kerry Washington Makes Rare Appearance with Husband Nnamdi Asomugha at 2023 Met Gala

Kerry Washington absolutely stopped traffic on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

The Scandal alumna, 46, wore a sheer black floral lace two-piece by Michael Kors, featuring a hand-beaded bandeau and tulle rumba skirt.

According to a release, it took 1,000 hours to hand-embroider the ensemble, which features 135,000 recycled sequins.

Washington accessorized her outfit with a diamond-studded choker and a black Michael Kors blazer draped over her shoulders with her hair up in buns secured with Jennifer Behr bobby pins.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Inside, the actress hung out with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha, a rare joint appearance for the notoriously private pair.

Washington also wore black last year when she rocked a corseted bodysuit overlaid with black tulle by Tory Burch, plus Jimmy Choo heels, sheer gloves and a sparkling collar.

Kerry Washington. Shutterstock

In 2019, when the theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the actress wore a white tank and tiered peach skirt with the embroidery "negativity is noise" by Tory Burch, plus a Lorraine Schwartz black diamond headpiece.

The year before, in 2018, when the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," she wore a liquid gold long-sleeve Ralph Lauren Collection gown and a Lorraine Schwartz headpiece and jewels.

Kerry Washington. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

One of Washington's most memorable Met Gala appearances was in 2016 when one element of her look stood out more than the rest: a brand-new baby bump.

The red-carpet moment served as Washington's confirmation that she and her husband, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Asomugha, were expecting their second child together.

Kerry Washington. Larry Busacca/Getty

Why use the star-studded night for her big reveal? Washington told PEOPLE at the time that she was keeping with her and Asomugha's famously private approach to talking about their family (they also share daughter Isabelle Amarachi).

"I hadn't been public about it [before then]," the Scandal star said. "I still haven't made a statement about it because it's not really how we roll in my family. I knew by the Met Gala [in May] that I wouldn't be able to hide [my pregnancy]."