Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Nothing but a Cheeky Thong and Sequin Bodysuit for Met Gala Afterparty

The supermodel was photographed with Bad Bunny after hitting the red carpet in a no-pants look 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 2, 2023 12:02 PM

Pants are out according to Kendall Jenner, who continued her leggy looks after the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

After commanding the carpet in a tuxedo-style bodysuit, the supermodel opted for an even sexier look for the night's afterparty.

The Kardashians star, 27, was photographed in New York City on Monday night sporting a shorty-short one-piece covered in gray sequins created by Nensi Dojaka in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. The suit was also held by two pearl-beaded straps and featured a black cut-out top. Inspired by Chanel's spring/summer 1994 collection, Jenner's look featured modern flair.

Jenner made the look even more sultry by layering a high-waisted thong over the jumpsuit, plus stiletto sandal heels.

Her accessories — a matching sequined clutch and sparkling stud earrings — were equally as party-appropriate.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. Gotham/GC Images

Jenner did not hit the town solo. The 818 Tequila was spotted with rapper Bad Bunny amid the two's ongoing rumored romance.

The three-time Grammy winner (who's real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), 29, opted for a casual look, clad in a two-toned brown set, a ribbed tee shirt accessorized with layers of cross-pendant necklaces, sunglasses and tan suede boots.

Though hanging out after Met Gala hours together, the two arrived at the prestigious fashion event separately. Both celebrated the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme in costumes honoring the late fashion designer whom the exhibit is named after.

Jenner commanded the carpet in a sequin bodysuit with an oversize glitter collar and floor-sweeping sleeves. The ensemble was very much reminiscent of Lagerfeld's signature outfit. She paired the shiny design with a high-hung ponytail and towering lace-up boots.

Bad Bunny stepped up the menswear game wearing an all-white suit that featured a draping shawl adorned with rosette appliqués and a gaping back cutout on the jacket.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Kendall Jenner. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Upon arriving to the Big Apple for the fête, both were seen leaving a hookah bar in coordinating looks — Jenner in a see-through Paloma Wool brown crop top and micro Bluemarine shearling-trimmed leather skirt, and Bad Bunny in a tee, jeans and moto jacket.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February after going on a supposed double date with the Biebers. Since then they've been enjoying quality time together, from ranch rendezvous to getting "cozy" during Coachella weekend, which the musician headlined.

