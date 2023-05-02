Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Nothing but a Cheeky Thong and Sequin Bodysuit for Met Gala Afterparty

Pants are out according to Kendall Jenner, who continued her leggy looks after the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

After commanding the carpet in a tuxedo-style bodysuit, the supermodel opted for an even sexier look for the night's afterparty.

The Kardashians star, 27, was photographed in New York City on Monday night sporting a shorty-short one-piece covered in gray sequins created by Nensi Dojaka in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. The suit was also held by two pearl-beaded straps and featured a black cut-out top. Inspired by Chanel's spring/summer 1994 collection, Jenner's look featured modern flair.

Jenner made the look even more sultry by layering a high-waisted thong over the jumpsuit, plus stiletto sandal heels.

Her accessories — a matching sequined clutch and sparkling stud earrings — were equally as party-appropriate.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. Gotham/GC Images

Jenner did not hit the town solo. The 818 Tequila was spotted with rapper Bad Bunny amid the two's ongoing rumored romance.

The three-time Grammy winner (who's real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), 29, opted for a casual look, clad in a two-toned brown set, a ribbed tee shirt accessorized with layers of cross-pendant necklaces, sunglasses and tan suede boots.

Though hanging out after Met Gala hours together, the two arrived at the prestigious fashion event separately. Both celebrated the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme in costumes honoring the late fashion designer whom the exhibit is named after.

Jenner commanded the carpet in a sequin bodysuit with an oversize glitter collar and floor-sweeping sleeves. The ensemble was very much reminiscent of Lagerfeld's signature outfit. She paired the shiny design with a high-hung ponytail and towering lace-up boots.

Bad Bunny stepped up the menswear game wearing an all-white suit that featured a draping shawl adorned with rosette appliqués and a gaping back cutout on the jacket.

Kendall Jenner. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Upon arriving to the Big Apple for the fête, both were seen leaving a hookah bar in coordinating looks — Jenner in a see-through Paloma Wool brown crop top and micro Bluemarine shearling-trimmed leather skirt, and Bad Bunny in a tee, jeans and moto jacket.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February after going on a supposed double date with the Biebers. Since then they've been enjoying quality time together, from ranch rendezvous to getting "cozy" during Coachella weekend, which the musician headlined.