Keke Palmer Attends First Met Gala Since Welcoming Baby Boy

The actress and singer attended the Met Gala 2023 on Monday after welcoming her first child in February

By
Published on May 1, 2023 08:00 PM
Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Keke Palmer shocked the Met Gala carpet with a jaw-dropping ensemble.

The new mom, 29, stepped out in a sparkling pastel tweed gown with a form-fitting bodice by Sergio Hudson after welcoming her first baby, son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, with boyfriend Darius Jackson in February.

Along with a baby blue cape and rectangular metallic pink earrings, she wore a voluminous Hollywood hairstyle and a navy smoky eye for glam.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Palmer told Vogue correspondent La La Anthony, also wearing Sergio Hudson, "I'm just here to see everybody. I mean, this is gonna be a fun night."

"I didn't go to the last one, so this is my second time. So it's good to be back and just see what it's giving honey," she continued, referring to her Met Gala debut in 2021.

When asked how little Leo is doing, Palmer responded, "Baby is good. He at home missing Mama."

For the Pretty in Pink portfolio in PEOPLE's recent Beautiful Issue, Palmer shared some words of wisdom for new moms who are coping with the pressure to "bounce back" as it pertains to weight.

"There's always this thing of, 'How'd they do it?' And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good," Palmer told PEOPLE.

She also urged new moms to "keep it real" and not "get caught in the hype of it all."

"Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it's part of the damn gig," Palmer said. "A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don't think it's this thing where it's like, 'We doing it because we got it like that.' No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be."

"I've gone on my own personal journey with how I feel about my physical appearance. And I think the main thing I've learned through my experience is to do what makes me feel happy," she continued. "If I feel like I need to hold it back and I need to do a little bit more work, or [if] I want to feel better about myself, I just do it."

