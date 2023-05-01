Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hit the Met Gala in Coordinating Mother-Daughter Pink Fendi Looks

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace have arrived at the 2023 Met Gala!

The mother-daughter duo made quite the statement on the carpet, both in gorgeous baby pink looks by Fendi.

Kate, 49, rocked a bespoke lace slip dress with detachable georgette sleeves designed by Kim Jones for the Italian fashion house and exclusively made for the legendary supermodel. A standout Tiffany & Co. silver necklace graced her neck while pendant earrings hung on her ears.

Her edgy beauty look was quite different from the ethereal vibe of her outfit. Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight worked Kate's hair into her signature middle-parted waves. Kate also worked with the Charlotte Tilbury team to create a simple smokey eye makeup look.

Meanwhile, Lila, 20, experimented with her fashion, outfitted in a fluffy gown (covered in feathers to give off the illusion of fur) that showed off a bit of her midriff courtesy of the transparent silk bodice. The number, teamed with glittery sandals, was pulled from Fendi's Fall/Winter 2018 collection and was designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, the evening's honoree.

Syd Hayes was in charge of styling the budding model's blonde locks into a slicked-back hairstyle that featured curled bangs gelled to her forehead. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux created a subtle peachy look to match the softness of her gown.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates Lagerfeld, and the accompanying exhibit showcases around 150 of his greatest outfits across his prolific six-decade career — designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

Last year, Kate accompanied Lila Grace to her first Met Gala; both wore gowns by Burberry. Kate rocked an off-the-shoulder double-breasted Burberry gown with sheer tights and Jimmy Choo shoes, plus vintage jewels from A La Vieille Russie. Lila Grace's light brown Burberry gown featured a sheer embellished overlay.

Over the years, Kate has worn some show-stopping looks. In 2019, she chose a silver sequin caped gown by Marc Jacobs with a Jimmy Choo clutch. A diamond bracelet and gorgeous drop earrings topped off the stunning look.

In 2009, she was a co-chair of the event alongside Anna Wintour and Justin Timberlake and honorary chair Marc Jacobs. In keeping with the theme, "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion," Kate wore an eye-catching short, shiny gold dress with one long floor-length sleeve.

The supermodel was just 21 in 1995 when she first hit the Met Ball scene in a strappy, sunny gown and black shawl. She wore her hair down in beachy blonde waves and finished the look with a red lip.

Lila is following in her mom's footsteps and has tiptoed into modeling.

In 2018, she made her modeling debut as the newest face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, represented by her mom's modeling agency, Kate Moss Agency. Since then, she's walked for big-name fashion houses such as Miu Miu, Chloé and most recently, Coperni.

Lila also paid homage to Kate, starring in a "stripped back" Calvin Klein campaign 30 years after her mom's iconic spot for the brand.

While her one and only is certainly commanding the modeling arena, the Cosmoss founder was at first hesitant about Lila joining the industry.

In a 2008 interview, Kate shared that her "dream is for my daughter to be happy" and that she wanted her to "grow up like a normal girl, far from fame."

Last year, Lila also told British Vogue that her mom discouraged her from modeling from a young age. "She was always like, 'If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn't recommend it.' "