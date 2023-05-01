Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hit the Met Gala in Coordinating Mother-Daughter Pink Fendi Looks

On Met Mondays, the model duo wear pink

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 11:23 PM
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace have arrived at the 2023 Met Gala!

The mother-daughter duo made quite the statement on the carpet, both in gorgeous baby pink looks by Fendi.

Kate, 49, rocked a bespoke lace slip dress with detachable georgette sleeves designed by Kim Jones for the Italian fashion house and exclusively made for the legendary supermodel. A standout Tiffany & Co. silver necklace graced her neck while pendant earrings hung on her ears.

Her edgy beauty look was quite different from the ethereal vibe of her outfit. Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight worked Kate's hair into her signature middle-parted waves. Kate also worked with the Charlotte Tilbury team to create a simple smokey eye makeup look.

Meanwhile, Lila, 20, experimented with her fashion, outfitted in a fluffy gown (covered in feathers to give off the illusion of fur) that showed off a bit of her midriff courtesy of the transparent silk bodice. The number, teamed with glittery sandals, was pulled from Fendi's Fall/Winter 2018 collection and was designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, the evening's honoree.

Syd Hayes was in charge of styling the budding model's blonde locks into a slicked-back hairstyle that featured curled bangs gelled to her forehead. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux created a subtle peachy look to match the softness of her gown.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates Lagerfeld, and the accompanying exhibit showcases around 150 of his greatest outfits across his prolific six-decade career — designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Last year, Kate accompanied Lila Grace to her first Met Gala; both wore gowns by Burberry. Kate rocked an off-the-shoulder double-breasted Burberry gown with sheer tights and Jimmy Choo shoes, plus vintage jewels from A La Vieille Russie. Lila Grace's light brown Burberry gown featured a sheer embellished overlay.

Over the years, Kate has worn some show-stopping looks. In 2019, she chose a silver sequin caped gown by Marc Jacobs with a Jimmy Choo clutch. A diamond bracelet and gorgeous drop earrings topped off the stunning look.

In 2009, she was a co-chair of the event alongside Anna Wintour and Justin Timberlake and honorary chair Marc Jacobs. In keeping with the theme, "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion," Kate wore an eye-catching short, shiny gold dress with one long floor-length sleeve.

The supermodel was just 21 in 1995 when she first hit the Met Ball scene in a strappy, sunny gown and black shawl. She wore her hair down in beachy blonde waves and finished the look with a red lip.

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City
Gotham/Getty

Lila is following in her mom's footsteps and has tiptoed into modeling.

In 2018, she made her modeling debut as the newest face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, represented by her mom's modeling agency, Kate Moss Agency. Since then, she's walked for big-name fashion houses such as Miu Miu, Chloé and most recently, Coperni.

Lila also paid homage to Kate, starring in a "stripped back" Calvin Klein campaign 30 years after her mom's iconic spot for the brand.

RELATED VIDEO: The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks

While her one and only is certainly commanding the modeling arena, the Cosmoss founder was at first hesitant about Lila joining the industry.

In a 2008 interview, Kate shared that her "dream is for my daughter to be happy" and that she wanted her to "grow up like a normal girl, far from fame."

Last year, Lila also told British Vogue that her mom discouraged her from modeling from a young age. "She was always like, 'If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn't recommend it.' "

Related Articles
met gala arrivals
Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See
Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend 'The Fendi Set' book launch event at the Royal Academy of Arts on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Lila Moss Reveals the Outfit She 'Consistently' Steals From Supermodel Mom Kate Moss 
Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend 'The Fendi Set' book launch event at the Royal Academy of Arts on February 08, 2022 in London, England
All About Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss
kate moss
Kate Moss' Most Iconic Moments and Throwback Photos
Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Wows in Sheer Corset Gown at the 2023 Met Gala — See Her Take on the 'Naked' Dress Trend
Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld
Lil Nas X Sparkles in Head-to-Toe Silver Crystals — and Thong! — to Honor Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13894410q) Cardi B The Mark x Met Gala 2023, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
Cardi B Honors Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel with Two Gowns at 2023 Met Gala
Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Doja Cat Goes Full Feline on 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette
Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Paris Hilton Makes Her Met Gala Debut in All-Black Leather Look: 'Not Typical'
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Spark Romance Rumors as They Walk the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Hits Met Gala 2023 in Beaded Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress and Voluminous Disco Curls
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
The Best Moments From the 2023 Met Gala
Emily Blunt attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Blunt Responds to 'Devil Wears Prada' Joke at Met Gala 2023: 'Tried to Put on My Skinny Pants'
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Gown Features More than 50,000 Pearls and Took 1,000 Hours to Make
Elle Fanning attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle Fanning Teases She's 'Very Much Going on Theme' with Her 2023 Met Gala Look (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Billie Eilish Goes Gothic Glam in Sheer Lace Dress at 2023 Met Gala