See All the Behind-the-Scenes Details of Jennifer Lopez's Show-Stopping Met Gala Look

Jennifer Lopez just showed off her pre-Met Gala pregame.

The multi-hyphenate took to Instagram on Met Gala Monday to show her 243 million followers the steps it took to get red carpet ready and the fun she had with her team while doing it.

To the tune of the song "Give It to Me" by Miguel, Lopez starts the video with a quick clip of the velour gloves, neckpiece and purse she wore with her Ralph Lauren ensemble before adding another clip of the dress and hat she wore for the big day.

After fans got to see the clothes on their own, they then were treated to a shot of Lopez with eye masks on before getting her eyeshadow done. She also shared her skin prep with JLO beauty and her hair routine while in a tan silk robe, before adding a quick shot of her pregame drink: an orange spritz from her premade cocktail brand Delola, which she spruced up with some edible flowers.

After a quick clip of the sketches of her gown, the full look came together on her body, courtesy of stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Nail artist Tom Bachik, makeup artist Ash K Holm and hair stylist Lorenzo Martin helped bring the whole look to life for the star.

After showing off the glamorous ensemble, she shared a toast with her team with more Delola drinks. She headed to the event in her car with a drink in hand. She added the caption, "Met moments 🤍 ✨."

While walking the red carpet, she opened up to La La Anthony for Vogue about the last-minute decisions she made for the most exclusive night in fashion, saying she "wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm kinda feeling it."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The two also shared a conversation about the "iconic" legacy of Karl Lagerfeld, the honoree of this year's Met Gala, and what it means to be a girl from Bronx, N.Y., included in the event.

"I hate throwing around the world 'iconic' because everyone uses it so much, but he actually was such an iconic figure in fashion," she said. "When you think of the last 50 years, if you think of five people in fashion, he's one of them. What he did with Chanel for so long and keeping that brand so fresh, young, and alive — he really was a genius."

"I got to meet [Lagerfeld]. For a little girl from the Bronx who kinda aspired to be in the fashion world and to be an entertainer, to meet people like that was always such a dream to me," said Lopez. "So, it's a real honor to be here to celebrate him tonight."