Jenna Ortega Transformed Her Goth-Glam Met Gala Red Carpet Look for the Afterparties

The Wednesday star switched up her Thom Browne look for a night out partying

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 2, 2023 11:07 AM
jenna ortega
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage; Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega brought her signature gothic style to Met Gala night!

The Wednesday actress, 20, channeled her iconic character in two sleek black and white ensembles for the Met Gala and one of its after-parties.

Ortega was photographed in a monochromatic black and white look on the red carpet for the major fashion event with several frills and ruffles. She wore a black Thom Browne corset dress with a white collared undershirt complete with a black bow, a black bolero-style long-sleeved jacket and a large detachable ruffled skirt, which fanned behind her and showed off her legs.

The ensemble detailing appeared to feature pearl and chain motifs along the sides of the jacket and around the frills and edges of the skirt. She accessorized the look with silver earrings, black transparent knee-high stockings and platform retro black and white shoes, opting to wear her hair half-up, with tendrils of hair framing her face to complete the look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

The actress held her long skirt in her left hand in several poses while standing straight, showing off the skirt's black textured outside and white silky underside as she posed along different sections of the red carpet.

At the end of the night, she ditched the bolero and large skirt, wearing just the black corset with the sheer white long-sleeved undershirt and bow. The shirt's bottom edges peeked through the bottom of the tight-fitting garment, giving a more casual spin to the look. She also kept several of the look's accessories the same throughout the night, but added a black handbag for the night's festivities.

Jenna Ortega The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ortega's ensembles echoed Karl Lagerfeld's classic black-and-white color combination — on theme for this year's event "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" dedicated to the late fashion designer who was known for designing for some of the top fashion houses including Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi and his self-named fashion house.

The You actress has rocked several gothic-inspired gowns and dresses to several events following her stint on Netflix's Wednesday, including a goth-glam gown at 2023 SAG Awards.

For the award show, she wore an all-black Versace gown with a sculpted bodice. The high-low hemline was gathered at her waist and cinched with a belt that had Versace's signature gold enclosure.

RELATED Video: Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in a Goth-Glam Gown at 2023 SAG Awards

Last month, she discussed embracing her character, Wednesday Addams,' unique style in an interview with Vogue.

"I've always respected goth culture," Ortega said. "I've always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself."

Related Articles
met gala arrivals
Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See
Emily Blunt attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Blunt Responds to 'Devil Wears Prada' Joke at Met Gala 2023: 'Tried to Put on My Skinny Pants'
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in a Goth-Glam Gown at 2023 SAG Awards
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Billie Eilish Goes Gothic Glam in Sheer Lace Dress at 2023 Met Gala
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Ashley Park attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Ashley Park Channels Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala with Edgy Fingerless Gloves
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13894410q) Cardi B The Mark x Met Gala 2023, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
Cardi B Honors Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel with Two Gowns at 2023 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Continues Her 'No-Pants' Trend at the 2023 Met Gala in a Daring Black Bodysuit
Ashley Graham attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Ashley Graham Wears 'Magnificent and Powerful' Tiered Gown to 2023 Met Gala: 'I Feel So Beautiful'
Rihanna wears custom Chrome Hearts to Dua Lipa‚Äôs MET Gala after party
The Met Gala 2023 Afterparties Looks You Didn't See (but Can't Miss)
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Inside the 2023 Met Gala: Get a Rare Glimpse of Stars Enjoying Fashion's Most Exclusive Event of the Year
Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Wows in Sheer Corset Gown at the 2023 Met Gala — See Her Take on the 'Naked' Dress Trend
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wear the Same Dress — in Opposite Colors! — to 2023 Met Gala
Cara Delevingne attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cara Delevingne Honors Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala by Recreating His Grey Hair and Signature Style
Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Lizzo Opts for Pearls and Curls at the 2023 Met Gala