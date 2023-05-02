Jenna Ortega Transformed Her Goth-Glam Met Gala Red Carpet Look for the Afterparties

Jenna Ortega brought her signature gothic style to Met Gala night!

The Wednesday actress, 20, channeled her iconic character in two sleek black and white ensembles for the Met Gala and one of its after-parties.

Ortega was photographed in a monochromatic black and white look on the red carpet for the major fashion event with several frills and ruffles. She wore a black Thom Browne corset dress with a white collared undershirt complete with a black bow, a black bolero-style long-sleeved jacket and a large detachable ruffled skirt, which fanned behind her and showed off her legs.

The ensemble detailing appeared to feature pearl and chain motifs along the sides of the jacket and around the frills and edges of the skirt. She accessorized the look with silver earrings, black transparent knee-high stockings and platform retro black and white shoes, opting to wear her hair half-up, with tendrils of hair framing her face to complete the look.

The actress held her long skirt in her left hand in several poses while standing straight, showing off the skirt's black textured outside and white silky underside as she posed along different sections of the red carpet.

At the end of the night, she ditched the bolero and large skirt, wearing just the black corset with the sheer white long-sleeved undershirt and bow. The shirt's bottom edges peeked through the bottom of the tight-fitting garment, giving a more casual spin to the look. She also kept several of the look's accessories the same throughout the night, but added a black handbag for the night's festivities.

Ortega's ensembles echoed Karl Lagerfeld's classic black-and-white color combination — on theme for this year's event "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" dedicated to the late fashion designer who was known for designing for some of the top fashion houses including Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi and his self-named fashion house.

The You actress has rocked several gothic-inspired gowns and dresses to several events following her stint on Netflix's Wednesday, including a goth-glam gown at 2023 SAG Awards.

For the award show, she wore an all-black Versace gown with a sculpted bodice. The high-low hemline was gathered at her waist and cinched with a belt that had Versace's signature gold enclosure.

Last month, she discussed embracing her character, Wednesday Addams,' unique style in an interview with Vogue.

"I've always respected goth culture," Ortega said. "I've always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself."