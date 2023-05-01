Jared Leto Dressed as a Cat at the 2023 Met Gala and Stars Freaked Out: See the Reactions

For Monday night's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" Met Gala, Jared Leto dressed as the late designer's feline companion, Choupette

By
Published on May 1, 2023 11:59 PM
01 of 05

Lizzo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jared Leto dressed as Choupette and Lizzo attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Before Jared Leto revealed that it was actually him underneath a larger-than-life cat suit at the 2023 Met Gala, he embraced Lizzo at the bottom of the red carpet on Monday — and she appeared to have a few questions about the feline guest.

02 of 05

Anne Hathaway

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

After lifting the head off of his costume, Leto gave others on the carpet a laugh, including his WeCrashed costar Hathaway.

03 of 05

Salma Hayek

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, and Salma Hayek attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Hayek also seemed to get a kick out of Leto's paw-some look as she joined Hathaway in cradling the enormous cat head.

04 of 05

Ashley Park

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Emily in Paris star was surprised to catch a glimpse of the big reveal while posing on the carpet.

05 of 05

Jimmy Fallon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jimmy Fallon and Jared Leto attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

After Leto swapped out the costume for a black cloaked look, The Tonight Show host Fallon planted a kiss on the cat's face as Leto continued to carry it around.

Related Articles
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling Shimmers on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in Traffic-Stopping Jonathan Simkhai Gown
https://twitter.com/people/status/1653212300902367235
The Surprise Star of the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Is a Cockroach: Watch the Viral Moment
Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kristen Stewart Goes All-Natural at Met Gala 2023 with Chopped Hair and Minimal Makeup on Red Carpet
Michelle Yeoh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Michelle Yeoh Turns Heads at the Met Gala Outfitted in a Tuxedo-Style Gown and Impressive Jewelry
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
The Best Moments From the 2023 Met Gala
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Kerry Washington Makes Rare Appearance with Husband Nnamdi Asomugha at 2023 Met Gala
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hit the Met Gala in Coordinating Mother-Daughter Pink Fendi Looks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Blackpink's Jennie Raves About Attending First Met Gala Wearing '90s Chanel Mini Dress: 'I'm So Lucky'
Ashley Park attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Ashley Park Channels Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala with Edgy Fingerless Gloves
Cara Delevingne attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cara Delevingne Honors Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala by Recreating His Grey Hair and Signature Style
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13894410q) Cardi B The Mark x Met Gala 2023, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
Cardi B Honors Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel with Two Gowns at 2023 Met Gala
Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Janelle Monáe Honors Karl Lagerfeld With a Skin-Baring Transformation at Met Gala 2023, Calls It 'Full Circle'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Paris Hilton Makes Her Met Gala Debut in All-Black Leather Look: 'Not Typical'
Sydney Sweeney attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Sydney Sweeney Brought All the Glam to the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in a Dazzling Miu Miu Gown
Lily Collins attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Lily Collins Wears Karl Lagerfeld's Name on Her Dress at the 2023 Met Gala