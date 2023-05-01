Jared Leto Dressed as a Cat at the 2023 Met Gala and Stars Freaked Out: See the Reactions

01 of 05 Lizzo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Before Jared Leto revealed that it was actually him underneath a larger-than-life cat suit at the 2023 Met Gala, he embraced Lizzo at the bottom of the red carpet on Monday — and she appeared to have a few questions about the feline guest.

02 of 05 Anne Hathaway Mike Coppola/Getty After lifting the head off of his costume, Leto gave others on the carpet a laugh, including his WeCrashed costar Hathaway.

03 of 05 Salma Hayek Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Hayek also seemed to get a kick out of Leto's paw-some look as she joined Hathaway in cradling the enormous cat head.

04 of 05 Ashley Park Jamie McCarthy/Getty The Emily in Paris star was surprised to catch a glimpse of the big reveal while posing on the carpet.