Lifestyle Style Jared Leto Dressed as a Cat at the 2023 Met Gala and Stars Freaked Out: See the Reactions For Monday night's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" Met Gala, Jared Leto dressed as the late designer's feline companion, Choupette By Alexandra Schonfeld Alexandra Schonfeld Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 11:59 PM Trending Videos 01 of 05 Lizzo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Before Jared Leto revealed that it was actually him underneath a larger-than-life cat suit at the 2023 Met Gala, he embraced Lizzo at the bottom of the red carpet on Monday — and she appeared to have a few questions about the feline guest. 02 of 05 Anne Hathaway Mike Coppola/Getty After lifting the head off of his costume, Leto gave others on the carpet a laugh, including his WeCrashed costar Hathaway. 03 of 05 Salma Hayek Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Hayek also seemed to get a kick out of Leto's paw-some look as she joined Hathaway in cradling the enormous cat head. 04 of 05 Ashley Park Jamie McCarthy/Getty The Emily in Paris star was surprised to catch a glimpse of the big reveal while posing on the carpet. 05 of 05 Jimmy Fallon Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty After Leto swapped out the costume for a black cloaked look, The Tonight Show host Fallon planted a kiss on the cat's face as Leto continued to carry it around.