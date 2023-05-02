Irina Shayk Goes Casual for Met Gala Afterparties — and Breaks One of Karl Lagerfeld's Infamous Fashion Rules

After rocking a gorgeous Yohji Yamamoto gown on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, Irina Shayk went a little more casual for the afterparties.

The Russian supermodel, 37, swapped her red carpet glam for a white tank top and light gray sweatpants — an absolute no-no according to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was honored with this year's Met Gala theme, "Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty."

"Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life, so you bought some sweatpants," the late designer famously wrote in his book, The World According to Karl, published in 2013.

Shayk didn't abandon all of her Gala glamour for the afterparties: she wore the custom Ana Khouri choker she paired with her Yohji Yamamoto gown and her flashy earrings — and traded her flat ballet slippers for bedazzled Timberland stiletto boots. She also carried a maroon bomber jacket.

Earlier in the evening, Shayk met up with ex-beau, Bradley Cooper, inside the Gala.

The friendly exes, who share 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, were spotted having a tête-à-tête inside the prestigious fundraiser, held in New York City's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

A photographer captured Cooper and Shayk at the event, with Cooper sporting a smirky smile while they stood up near a banquet table. The two appeared to be having a solo conversation as other gala attendees mingled around them.

Earlier in the evening, both walked the red carpet separately. Cooper, 48, wore a traditional black tux — a look he accessorized with aviator sunglasses.

The Oscar-nominated actor and Sports Illustrated model began dating in the spring of 2015 and welcomed Lea in 2017 before calling it quits two years later. During their relationship, they made only a handful of public appearances together, preferring to keep their romance and their daughter out of the spotlight.

Despite their split, Cooper and Shayk have remained on good terms and even took a tropical vacation together last August and were seen being affectionate while out in N.Y.C. in November.

Cooper was last linked to Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, who he had reportedly been dating for a "few months" last summer after getting connected through Vogue editor-in-chief (and esteemed Met host) Anna Wintour.

Abedin and Cooper both attended the 2022 Met Gala last May, but walked the red carpet separately. When the pair fizzled in November, a source close to Shayk told PEOPLE that she and Cooper "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the insider said at the time. "After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."